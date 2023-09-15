Royals get past Bulldogs

PALMDALE — The opening set for the Quartz Hill and Highland girls volleyball teams on Thursday night reflected their rivalry.
There were 12 ties before the six-time defending league champion Quartz Hill pulled out a win in overtime, setting the pace for a four-set victory at Highland High School, beating Highland 28-26, 25-12, 20-25, 25-14.
The Royals (7-6, 6-0) remain the only undefeated team in the Golden League, as the two teams entered the day tied for first place, as the Bulldogs fall to 11-4 overall and 5-1.
“I feel really good. Highland really pushed us,” Quartz Hill coach David Gutierrez said. “They have a lot of really experienced players and that showed, because they were able to survive rallies. It really tested us, because we also had to survive rallies. There were a lot of long back-and-forth moments. I felt like both teams actually stayed relatively composed, so it was fun. It was fun to watch good volleyball, see the teams go at each other and be successful.”
The two teams traded leads in the opening set.
Highland led by four, 20-16 on a kill by senior Savannah Anaya, but Quart Hill answered with a 5-0 run to take a 21-20 lead.
There were four more lead changes.
Quartz Hill’s Fernanda Burga had a kill to tie the set at 26-26 and the Royals scored two straight points to clinch the victory.
“I think we played super well, probably one of our best times playing,” Quartz Hill senior Allison Agalsoff said. “We had a lot of energy, which made the team really good on the court and we didn’t let the other team bring us down.
“I think it’s just the energy of the court and the sidelines cheering us along and knowing we have to be calm to be able to gain points, because you can’t act crazy during that. I think staying calm and realizing the things that we do can make us win, made us win and keep up.”
Burga had two kills in the first set, Anaiya Cooper and Oluwatobi Olukanmi both had one block and one kill and freshman Makenzie Zimmardi-Losey had three kills.
“I think me and Anaiya played really good together,” Zimmardi-Losey said. “She’s always having good feedback for me. I think we played really good all throughout this match.
“Energy and just the rivalry I guess.”
Highland senior Rubi Reyes led the Bulldogs with three kills in the opening set and senior Samiyah Edwards had a kill and an ace.
“I think I played pretty good,” Reyes said. “This is the best I’ve played. I just had so much energy, so I was like, ‘I’m going to give it my all.’ I was just super hyped.
“I think we played amazing. This is the best we’ve ever played, in my opinion.”
Highland coach Adam Burger was also pleased with how the Bulldogs played.
“I think we played great,” he said. “This was definitely one of our strongest matches overall. Our team plays much better when we’re excited for the win. There’s always a lot of pressure playing against a rival team. Quartz Hill is a serious team that you always have to take seriously. They show up just as hard. It’s obvious that they want it just as much as we do. It ends up being very fun.
“The crowd supporting us., the girls supporting each other the way they did is another thing I’m super proud of. It’s the community we’re trying to build here.”
Quartz Hill took the momentum of the opening victory in overtime into the second set, building a double-digit lead.
Zimmardi-Losey had another three kills in the second set, Orinayo Olukanmi had two kills and two blocks, Oluwatobi Olukanmi had three blocks, Burga had two kills and Sophia Mata had two aces.
“We’ve come a long way, especially given our youth and where we started,” Gutierrez said. “We started off with a lot of losses in our season, but we did that to grow and I think we’re seeing the fruits of that growth at this point, which is nice. Sometimes it takes a while and takes some patience and the girls have been patient and they’ve worked hard. We actually had a really good week in practice this week, just a lot of effort, a lot of positive energy, a lot of success. It was nice to be able to rise to the occasion against Highland. I think they’re ranked a lot higher than us on MaxPreps, so we were the underdog for a change. That’s a different feel.
“Super pleased with the girls. We’ve been growing.”
Highland shook off the lopsided loss in the second set, with a much better showing in the third set.
The Bulldogs never trailed after taking an 8-7 lead on a kill by junior Breyah Watson, who finished with three blocks and a kill in the third set.
Anaya had two blocks and an ace in the third and Reyes had two kills.
“I think we needed to talk a lot more with each other, make more adjustments and give each other encouragements, because we were really, really flustered with how we were playing,” said Reyes, a three-year varsity player. “I think we were a little intimidated by them. After we had a long talk, we played a lot better than we did in the last set.”
Quartz Hill was able to stop Highland’s momentum in the third set, by taking an early lead in the fourth and never trailing after taking a 2-1 lead on a kill by Cooper.
“I think the third set, we were a little, ‘OK, we’ll win this.’ We thought we were going to win, but then we realized we needed more energy,” Agalsoff said. “Energy is the key reason why we won that.”
Zimmardi-Losey had five kills in the fourth set, Orinayo Olukanmi and Cooper both had three kills apiece.
“I think we’re playing pretty good together,” Zimmardi-Losey said. “I think we have a lot of energy together and we’re becoming more of a family.”
Zimmardi-Losey led the Royals with 12 kills, Cooper had 10 kills, Orinayo Olukanmi finished with six kills and Yvannah Burga had five kills. Mata had five aces and Disaya Onacon added three aces.
Zimmardi-Losey and Onacon are two freshmen getting significant playing time for the Royals.
Gutierrez said Onacon was pulled up twice this season. She started on the freshman team, got bumped up to JV and then got bumped up to varsity.
“Seeing her grow over the last few weeks, because we pulled her up at the last minute when we tried some different things and we didn’t know what we were going to do,” Gutierrez said. “She really did well tonight. It’s hard in an environment like this for a young gal to maintain composure and I was super pleased with her.”
Quartz Hill middle Skyler Billips was cleared to play on Thursday, but did not suit up.
“Overall, I think we’ve progressed so well over this last six weeks,” said Agalsoff, a first-year varsity player. “We used to not win those tournaments that we did, but now I can really see us winning a bunch of games in those tournaments. Practicing and playing with the team is making a friendship with the team. It’s just so much better, because we know them and you know how they work and you know what they like in the game, so just talking and being friends with them helps so much in that.”
The Bulldogs have five returning players of the 17 players on the roster. Seniors Reyes, Sophia Hermida, Samiyah Edwards, Angie Buah and Anaya are the five returners.
Highland has two players that are injured and another who just returned from an injury.
“We talked about willing to play an entire game at a varsity level and being able to go five sets if necessary, but hoping that works. Pushing hard, so you don’t have to work hard later,” Burger said. “The little bit of a lull that we hit in the second set, I think we were able to use what we learned and having a dialogue with the team really helped out, pushed us to minimize our errors and expose the weaknesses of Quartz Hill’s team. Then it became about performance at that point, which I think is what made it such a fun match.”
Highland plays in the California City Tournament today and Saturday. The Bulldogs have already won one tournament this season, finishing undefeated at the Big Bear Tournament.
“Really looking forward to the competition that’s going to be out there,” Burger said. “I know the teams out there are very strong.”
Quartz Hill will play at Knight on Tuesday, when Highland travels to Eastside.
