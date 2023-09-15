 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
Girls Volleyball | Golden League: Quartz Hill 3, Highland 1

Royals get past Bulldogs

Quartz Hill stays unbeaten in Golden League

  • 0

PALMDALE — The opening set for the Quartz Hill and Highland girls volleyball teams on Thursday night reflected their rivalry.

There were 12 ties before the six-time defending league champion Quartz Hill pulled out a win in overtime, setting the pace for a four-set victory at Highland High School, beating Highland 28-26, 25-12, 20-25, 25-14.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.