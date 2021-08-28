The Quartz Hill football team had to cancel its second game of the season against Valencia on Friday afternoon “out of an abundance of caution” by the Los Angeles County Department of Health.
The cancellation was announced both by Quartz Hill and Valencia on social media. Valencia was left scrambling for a last-minute replacement.
Quartz Hill High School posted the following statement on its Facebook page:
“Due to LA County Department of Public Health mandated quarantines, tonight’s football game has been canceled. We are very disappointed due to the amount of anticipation going into this first full return football game, however, the safety and wellness of all continue to be at the forefront. We look forward to being able to bring our student groups back to the football field as soon as safely possible.”
The mandated quarantine could also potentially cancel next week’s home game against Golden Valley.
If so, the Royals wouldn’t get back on the field until their Golden League opener at Lancaster on Sept. 17.
The Antelope Valley Union High School District also announced COVID testing requirements, in alignment with LADPH, for athletes participating in high to moderate contact sports on Friday.
“For the required weekly testing, the District will provide COVID-19 PCR tests that student-athletes can self-administer under the supervision of school staff,” AVUHSD said in a statement. “The District will cover all testing expenses and no insurance information will be collected from any student.”
Additionally, students participating in indoor sports will also be required to wear a mask. The order goes into effect on Wednesday.
