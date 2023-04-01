Royals finish sweep of Hawks in league

QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill baseball team jumped out to a seven-run lead in the first two innings and went on to defeat Knight 11-1 in five innings in a Golden League game on Friday at Quartz Hill High.
Ismael Quintero picked up the win for the Royals (14-3, 6-0 GL), allowing one run on five hits and one walk with seven strikeouts.
Jeffrey Kavanagh finished 2-for-2 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored, while Brady Larsen hit a double and drove in two runs, Andrew Galindo had an RBI and a double and Ozzy Sanchez hit a double. Beau Parisi and Dominick Lee added an RBI apiece.
Gino Villegas led the Hawks (2-10, 1-4) with a 2-for-3 performance, including a double, Louie Nieto hit a double, Gabriel Kostorowski hit a triple and Jose Garcia had a hit and an RBI.
Quartz Hill plays host to Valencia today in the El Camino Tournament.
Knight plays at Highland on Monday in a league makeup game.
CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City baseball team battled Mammoth to the finish, but lost to the Huskies, 7-5, in a High Desert League game on Friday at Cal City High.
“I was actually really proud of our kids today,” Cal City coach Shane Moore said. “It was one of those games where you just felt it was an uphill battle the whole game. We just didn’t catch a break. … Nothing went our way, so I was proud of the kids and how they handled that.”
Cal City’s Jack Moore took the loss on the mound, despite putting up one of his best pitching performances of the season. The junior allowed five runs, three earned, on five hits and five walks with four strikeouts in five innings. He was also 1-for-2 at the plate with two runs scored and two stolen bases.
“Really gutsy performance, just with the way the game was going, it would have been easy for him to have pitched frustrated and he didn’t,” Shane Moore said. “I was proud of the way he pushed through and gutted it out.”
Cesar Vera hit a triple and drove in a run for the Ravens (7-6, 2-2 HDL), while freshman Dakoda Kusmit dropped a bunt for a pinch-hit base hit and an RBI, starting a three-run rally in the sixth inning.
Cal City hosts Lone Pine on Tuesday in a non-league game.
PALMDALE — The Highland and Knight boys tennis teams played one of the closest matches of the season on Thursday at Palmdale High. Eventually, it was the Bulldogs who walked off the court with a 10-8 victory.
Highland was led by its doubles teams as they won six of nine matches.
Douglas Cardona swept his three singles sets for the Hawks and Abraham Garcia won two of his three sets, falling in a close match to Highland’s Vincent F.
Knight plays at Palmdale on Tuesday, while Highland plays Littlerock at AVC.
