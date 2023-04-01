 Skip to main content
High School Sports Roundup

Royals finish sweep of Hawks in league

QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill baseball team jumped out to a seven-run lead in the first two innings and went on to defeat Knight 11-1 in five innings in a Golden League game on Friday at Quartz Hill High.

Ismael Quintero picked up the win for the Royals (14-3, 6-0 GL), allowing one run on five hits and one walk with seven strikeouts.

