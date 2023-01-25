 Skip to main content
High School Sports Roundup

Royals finish ‘Pink Week’ with a victory

QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill girls basketball team finished off its “Pink Week” with a 45-17 victory over Antelope Valley in a Golden League game on Tuesday at Quartz Hill High.

The Royals wore pink uniforms and raised money for the City of Hope during the week, which began on Jan. 17. They raised $375, surpassing their goal of $300.

