Royals finish ‘Pink Week’ with a victory

QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill girls basketball team finished off its “Pink Week” with a 45-17 victory over Antelope Valley in a Golden League game on Tuesday at Quartz Hill High.
The Royals wore pink uniforms and raised money for the City of Hope during the week, which began on Jan. 17. They raised $375, surpassing their goal of $300.
Quartz Hill (16-7, 8-3 GL) started slow and led 21-16 at halftime. But the defense kicked into high gear after the break, allowing the Antelopes (3-10, 3-7) just one point in the final two quarters.
Grace Faulk scored a game-high 16 points to lead the Royals, while Malaiyah Paulk put in eight points.
Leandriah Zachry led the Antelopes with 12 first-half points.
Quartz Hill, tied with Knight for second in league, plays at first-place Highland on Thursday, while Antelope Valley, currently sixth in league, hosts Knight.
Highland 45, Lancaster 39
LANCASTER — The Lancaster girls basketball team fell just short of avenging a loss for the fourth straight game, falling to undefeated Golden League frontrunner Highland 45-39 on Tuesday at Lancaster High.
It was a huge improvement from the last time the Eagles played the Bulldogs when they lost 75-33 on Dec. 8.
“I told the girls I was proud of them,” Lancaster coach Erick Price said. “They played tough tonight. I’m proud of the way the girls came out and battled. That’s definitely going to take us into the playoffs on a good note.
“Highland’s a good team … and to be that close after losing by (42) is a huge improvement.”
Aima Tuiasosopo led the Bulldogs with 16 points and Zaniyah Wyatt followed with 15.
Brianna SaMarion scored 13 points to lead the Eagles, while Mya Colquitt put in 12.
Highland plays host to Quartz Hill on Thursday, while Lancaster plays host to Palmdale.
“We’re going to try to finish out the season on top and get ready for the playoffs,” Price said.
Rosamond 4, Frazier Mtn. 0
LEBEC — The Rosamond girls soccer team shut out host Frazier Mountain, 4-0, in a High Desert League game on Tuesday.
Alexy Finch recorded two goals and an assist for the Roadrunners (9-10, 7-2 GL), while Alysia Rico picked up a goal and an assist, Olivia McAndrew added a goal and Aliyah Finch and Daniella Ponce contributed an assist apiece.
Rosamond’s Kylee Eubanks-Hemme saved two shots in goal to secure the shutout victory.
“I’m happy with the way we played (Tuesday) and (Monday),” Rosamond coach Mark Notterman said. “We are playing pretty well, at the moment. We have to play even better against Bishop.”
The Roadrunners, who are currently in second place in the HDL, also defeated Kern Valley 4-0 on Monday.
Rosamond plays first-place Bishop (9-0) at home on Thursday.
— Knight 65, Littlerock 29
— California City 3, Desert 3
— Highland 5, Lancaster 0
— Quartz Hill 5, Antelope Valley 0
