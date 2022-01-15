Royals fight back to tie Falcons

QUARTZ HILL — Both the Palmdale and Quartz Hill boys soccer coaches were pleased with how hard their teams played during a Golden League match at Quartz Hill High School on Friday.
The first-place Falcons worked hard to jump out to a two-goal advantage and ultimately earn a tie on the road, while the second-place Royals worked hard to rally from a two-goal deficit in the second half to earn a 2-2 tie.
Palmdale (6-1-3, 5-1-2), the two-time defending league champion, remains alone in first place, while Quartz Hill (7-4-3, 4-2-2) maintains sole possession of second place.
“We all worked hard, really,” said Quartz Hill junior Davien Karanikolas. “It took a lot. We’ve always tied against this team. I’m happy for us.”
Karanikolas scored the tying goal in the 65th minute on a free kick from 20 yards out, four minutes after Quartz Hill senior Jayden White scored the first goal for the Royals on a header off of a throw-in.
“Just keeping our heads up and our coach, he’s always helping us keep our heads up,” Karanikolas said of the two-goal deficit. “Everyone plays as a team and it picks up after one goal. We get the momentum and that changes the game.”
The Falcons took an early lead in the game, as Palmdale senior Jorge Solorzano scored on a 15-yard free kick in the sixth minute, hitting the top-left corner of the goal.
“I feel as though we gave it our all, definitely,” Solorzano said. “This isn’t our home turf, so I feel like the result we got here is the kind of result we look for, because obviously no one wants to lose away, but definitely we can live with a tie.
“I think our hard work and everything we gave on the field was beautiful, something our coach always preaches. Hard work always wins. Hard work beats talent.”
Solid scoring opportunities were hard to come by for both teams in the match, as aggressive, fast-paced defense by both teams denied clean shots.
Solorzano had a shot in traffic from 12 yards go off the crossbar in the 18th minute.
Karanikolas bounced a shot in from of Palmdale junior goalie Samuel Alcantaran, who made the save in the 31st minute.
Quartz Hill junior goalie Xander Jakeway deflected a shot by Solorzano in the 35th minute.
The Royals had one of their best scoring opportunities in the 38th minute, when junior Chisom Ene passed to Karanikolas, who passed to senior Evan Kurian in front of the goal. Kurian’s shot went just high from 5-yards out.
“I think we’ve been picking it up,” Karanikolas said. “The first half of the season, it was bumpy, but after Littlerock it really picked up. I’m really proud of us for that.”
Palmdale took a 2-0 lead in the 47th minute, when sophomore Juan Garcia chipped in a shot from five yards off a corner kick by Solorzano.
“All my guys came out to work,” Palmdale coach Christian Hernandez said. “I can’t ask nothing more. All week we were talking about hard work and they came out and showed that tonight.
“I think we’re finally getting back into our rhythm. It’s probably going to take us another game next week to finally get us where we need to be at, but we’re getting there.”
Garcia was helped off the field five minutes later, when he attempted to head in the ball off a corner kick by senior Edgar Rios.
“For me, I think we probably could have done a little bit better,” Solorzano said. “I think it was lack of concentration. We’re very concentrated, but some of those plays were just little zone offs. It’s all just part of the game.”
Hernandez said his team needs to work on clearing the ball better.
“It’s just clearing the ball. We missed a couple of clearances,” Hernandez said. “We’ve just got to do better on that and I think we’ll be alright.”
Quartz Hill finally struck in the 61st minute on the goal by White, who headed the ball to the right of the Palmdale goalie.
“I’m extremely proud of them. The boys showed a lot of heart and fought really well,” Quartz Hill coach Charles Gordon said. “We have this little saying, it’s called ‘Every time a mistakes happens, we fix it. The way to get back into it is hard work.’ They showed a lot of hard work and hustle tonight. They did a really good job.
“As soon as the first goal happened, I saw the boys start playing a little bit harder and I felt that momentum came our way a little bit. It was a really good game overall. I think both teams played really hard. It was a good fought game.”
The Royals kept up the pressure after tying the match in the 65th minute.
Quartz Hill junior Tecun Estrada had a header saved by the Palmdale goalie off a throw in in the 68th minute.
“The boys are playing really well,” Gordon said. “I think we hit that pinnacle in the season right now where the boys are in shape and they’re stepping up and they’re fighting really hard. The last couple of games have been good for us. We’re just trying to stay in the high rollercoaster right now.
“I take every game as the same team. We’ve got to play. To be honest, tonight was a really good matchup. Palmdale is always a really good school to play against. Our boys really stepped up. I think it was a good matchup for both teams. Going into the rest of the season, I think we’re ready to keep playing. We’re on a good note.”
Palmdale thought it would be awarded a penalty shot in the 72nd minute, when it appeared Palmdale freshman Brandon Valdivia was fouled in the box, but Quartz Hill was awarded the ball.
Valdivia had a shot go high off a corner kick by Rios in the 78th minute.
“I feel that we have a really strong team to come in first place again, for the third time in a row,” Solorzano said. “Our hard work always keeps us there.”
Quartz Hill has finished in second place behind Palmdale the last two seasons. Palmdale beat Quartz Hill 2-1 in the league opener on Dec. 1.
Palmdale plays at Knight on Wednesday, when Quartz Hill plays at Lancaster.
