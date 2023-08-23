Royals fall to Centurions

QUARTZ HILL — There are several factors that have led to Quartz Hill’s, not-so-favorable start to the season.
The Royals are playing without two starters in Natalee Becaria, out with an injured finger, and Skyler Billips, who is out with an injured foot. In their place, Quartz Hill is starting two sophomores and a freshman. Finally, as usual, the Royals were thrown to the wolves with their arduous preseason schedule.
Add all those things together and the Royals have begun their season with an 0-5 record.
But all is not lost. Becaria and Billips will recover from their injuries. The youth movement on Quartz Hill’s roster will continue to get better. And Quartz Hill is still, of course, Quartz Hill until somebody knocks them off the Golden League pedestal.
“We scheduled the hardest teams we could find in the preseason,” Royals head coach Dave Gutierrez said. “Our goal is to challenge ourselves with the hopes that it will get us ready for the playoffs. Sometimes the level of the league can be inconsistent. We want to make sure we’re pushed. We want to see our weaknesses.”
One of those teams that Quartz Hill faced on Tuesday was Saugus, last year’s CIF champion. The Royals fought hard, but the Centurions were just a little too much with a 25-12, 25-18, 25-20, victory at Quartz Hill High School.
“Tonight, we played about where we’ve been all season. We’re really trying to see where we’re at,” Gutierrez said. “Every team we’ve played has been at least one division above us and that’s by design.”
The Royals (0-5) have already played the giants of the Foothill League this season, losing in four sets to West Ranch and in five to Valencia. Quartz Hill was scheduled to host Canyon on Monday, but that match was cancelled due to the inclement weather from the night before.
The Royals were led by sisters Anaiya and Maliyah Cooper, each of which finished with eight and six kills, respectively.
Quartz Hill started off slow as the Centurions (8-0) punched them in the mouth first, jumping out to an 11-3 lead. The Royals began to settle down and settle in to the match and trimmed the lead to 14-10. But Saugus won 11 of the next 13 points to easily take the set.
“We’re a new team and we’re still getting used to each other, but honestly this is one of the best matches we’ve had all season,” Anaiya Cooper said. “Saugus has a big reputation, but I thought we handled the expectations well. This has been a learning experience for us and something we need. This tough schedule has been very useful for us. Tonight, I thought our energy picked up in the second and third sets. We gave a good fight.”
She was right, as her team picked it up in the second set. The Royals even took a 12-10 lead following a hitting error by the Centurions. Saugus rallied by going on a 6-0 run to grab a 16-12 lead. The Centurions extended their lead to 23-17, which Quartz Hill couldn’t overcome.
“As a team, we played really well,” Maliyah Cooper said. “Saugus has some great hitters. We came out ready. We know what needs to be corrected and we know how to fight. We’re seeing what needs to be worked on. We’ve been coming together more as a team.”
Each time Quartz Hill would get within striking distance, Saugus would lean on its go-to player, Leila Ballard. Ballard finished with a match-high 17 kills.
The Royals came closer to drawing blood in the third set as they led 16-14 with the help of two aces by Yvannah Burga. Still, they couldn’t get over the hump as the Centurions rallied by winning six of the next seven points and Quartz Hill couldn’t recover.
“I was pleased with the effort, despite the scores,” Gutierrez said. “We’re trading points with good teams. We had some pretty good moments out there. We’re not ready to beat the better teams, yet, but we’re getting better.”
Burga, Oluwatobi Olukanmi and freshman Makenzie Zimmardi-Losey each finished with three kills for Quartz Hill. Burga and Sophia Mata added two service aces.
