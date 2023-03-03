Royals fall short in state regional semifinal game

QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill boys soccer players were overcome with emotion on Thursday night after a 2-0 loss to Point Loma.
The loss in the CIF State Championships Division III SoCal Regional Semifinals at Quartz Hill High School meant the end of the historic season for the Royals.
The loss hit the many seniors on the team hard, making it their final match at Quartz Hill.
“They’re a good team. We knew coming into this it would be a battle,” Quartz Hill senior goalie Xander Jakeway said. “It’s not so much that we lost, it’s just that it’s over for us seniors. There’s another chapter after this, but it sucks.”
The Royals were also upset that it was not their best effort.
“I’m not satisfied. We definitely didn’t play how we normally do,” Quartz Hill senior Ari Chung said. “I don’t want to be negative, but we did win CIF. It sucks, because we could have won this too, but it happens.”
Quartz Hill (18-2-4) suffered just the second loss of the season and snapped a 13-match unbeaten streak.
During that streak, the Royals won the second CIF-Southern Section championship in program history, beating Los Alamitos 3-2 in the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 Championship match on Feb. 23.
“I already know what we did this year,” Quartz Hill senior Davien Karanikolas said. “I’m extremely proud. No one else has done it. We made history this year. I’m happy to be a part of the team that made history.”
The historic season came after Quartz Hill lost in the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 championship game last season, losing to Artesia 1-0 in overtime at Quartz Hill High School.
“To make it to the CIF finals last year and then to not only one up that is incredible,” Quartz Hill first-year coach Casey Jenison said. “This is the best team this school has ever seen in terms of how deep they’ve gone into the season. I’m just really proud of these guys. They played an excellent season. Unfortunately, we came out today flat and that happens. We got punished for it.
“Hat’s off to Point Loma, a solid school. Disciplined team. Wish them the best of luck for their run in the finals.”
Point Loma (12-10-2) advance to the SoCal Division III Regional Championship and will face El Dorado.
The match was scoreless for most of the first half, as the Royals had few good scoring opportunities.
Quartz Hill senior Chisom Ene had a shot go high in the 16th minute following a corner kick by Karanikolas.
Quartz Hill junior Kaleb Stokes had three, long throw-ins saved by Point Loma junior goalie Owen Purvis late in the first half.
Point Loma struck in stoppage time of the first half, as senior Leury Castaneda scored on a shot from 15 yards to the far, top corner, past a leaping Jakeway, giving the Pointers a 1-0 lead at halftime.
“It was definitely not our best game,” Karanikolas said. “I think only half of us came out to play. I don’t think we were the same team today that we were the whole entire season.
“I thought we could do it. I knew we could. It was a bad game. This team was never better than us, but at the end of the day we didn’t get the result. We have to live with it.”
The Royals had more opportunities in the second half, but were still unable to capitalize.
Stokes had four, long free kicks saved by Purvis throughout the second half.
Chung had a shot from 8 yards in the 55th minute, redirecting a long pass on the fly, but it went straight to Purvis.
Chung had a throw-in saved in the 64th minute and a shot from 8 yards deflected in the 68th.
Following the deflection, Chung had another throw-in, which was first headed by Quartz Hill senior Damon Smith and then junior Cameron Harris, which was saved by the 6-foot, 6-inch Purvis.
Point Loma scored its second goal in the 73rd minute, off a corner kick by senior Marko Alonso, as senior Liam Donovan headed in the ball into the far side of the net.
“This was a tough game,” Point Loma coach Elliott Savitz said. “It felt long. It felt like a very long game. The boys were so focused. They did a really good job of defending the long throw-ins, because those were dangerous. It was a tough game. It was a hard field to play on. I’m glad we didn’t play last night. I heard it was snowing up here.
“These guys were big, strong, physical, really good in the air. We were able to match that, which was really, really good.”
The conditions were more favorable than recent matches, as it was noticeably warmer and there was no rain.
Quartz Hill had one last gasp in stoppage time, when a shot by Ene from 10 yards was deflected by a Point Loma defender.
The Royals had a header off the ensuing corner kick miss its mark, immediately followed by the whistle to end the match.
“It will sting for a bit, but probably give it between a week and a month, depending on the player,” Jakeway said. “We’ll be good, but it’s going to sting for now, for sure.”
Point Loma has now advanced the furthest in program history. The Pointers had advanced to the regional semifinals before, but never the regional championship match.
Point Loma won its fifth CIF-San Diego Section championship this season and first since 2018.
The Pointers won the CIF San Diego Section Division 1 championship, beating Sweetwater 3-0 in the title match.
Point Loma finished last in the five-team City-Western League with a 1-6-1 record.
Point Loma defeated Newport Harbor in the first round of the SoCal Regionals, 4-1, in a shootout.
