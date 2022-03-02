Royals fall in CIF-State regional first round

SPRING VALLEY — The Quartz Hill boys soccer team’s impressive season came to an end on Tuesday in a CIF-State Division 4 Southern Regional First Round playoff game.
The No. 7-seeded Royals lost to No. 2-seeded Steele Canyon 2-1 after a three-plus-hour drive to Spring Valley, which is just east of San Diego.
“The boys worked hard and had a great year,” Quartz Hill coach Charlie Gordon said via text.
Quartz Hill (14-6-4) led 1-0 at halftime after Michael Raquedan scored on an assist from Kaleb Stokes.
But the Cougars (18-4), winners of the CIF-San Diego Section Division 3 title, tied the game six minutes into the second half on a rebound in front of the goal.
Steele Canyon went ahead 2-1 with 11½ minutes remaining.
The Royals pushed hard in the final five minutes and had four quality chances to score. A header and another shot sailed wide right, while two solid shots on goal were saved by the Steele Canyon goalkeeper. One of those attempts nearly got over his head, but he leapt up to catch it.
Quartz Hill goalkeeper Xander Jakeway had eight saves.
Steele Canyon will play host to No. 3 Crawford in the next round. Crawford defeated Artesia 3-2 in overtime on Tuesday. Artesia defeated Quartz Hill 1-0 in overtime in the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 championship game on Saturday.
Boys Volleyball
Desert Christian 3, Santa Clarita Christian 0
LANCASTER — The Desert Christian boys volleyball team opened Heritage League play with a 25-11, 25-18, 25-8 sweep over Santa Clarita Christian on Tuesday.
Cade Schmidt led the Knights (2-0, 1-0 HL) with 14 kills, while Colt Schmidt recorded 31 assists and seven aces on 19 serves. Sean Worrell picked up six kills and served 15 times.
The Knights play a non-league game against Highland on Thursday.
Boys Tennis
Lancaster 15, Quartz Hill 3
QUARTZ HILL — The Lancaster boys tennis team had a solid start to Golden League play with a 15-3 victory over Quartz Hill on Tuesday.
The Eagles (1-0 GL) swept all nine singles sets. No. 1 Aaron Meas won 6-1, 6-2, 6-3, while No. 2 Gabe Perey swept 6-0, 6-1, 6-2 and No. 3 Mark Bonifacio pulled out a 6-1, 7-5, 6-3 sweep.
Cooper Larson and Nick Sanchez teamed up for a 6-4, 6-3, 6-0 sweep at No. 1 doubles for Lancaster, while the No. 2 team of Fabio Iqbal and Charles Liggins won two 6-1 sets and No. 3 Emmanuel Ruvalcaba and Landon Donahue won a 6-3 set.
Diego Caceres and Brandon Kim won two sets, 7-5 and 6-3, at No. 1 doubles for the Royals (0-1 GL), while the No. 2 team of Syed Islam and Noah Brand won a tiebreaker set, 7-6 (4).
Lancaster plays Knight on Thursday at AVC, while Quartz Hill plays Eastside at AVHS.
Eastside 10, Antelope Valley 4
LANCASTER — A shorthanded Eastside boys tennis team defeated an even shorter-handed Antelope Valley 10-4 in the Golden League opener for both teams on Tuesday.
The Lions (1-0 GL) had all three singles players, but fielded just one doubles team, while the Antelopes (0-1 GL) fielded two singles players and one doubles team.
Eastside’s Antonio Solis won two 6-0 sets at No. 1 singles, while No. 2 Christopher Rojas won two sets, 6-2 and 6-0. Solis, Rojas and No. 3 Michael Pieniaszek all won a set by default.
Eastside’s doubles team of Jovel Bautista and Gustavo Pulido defeated Antelope Valley’s Ruben Suma and Drell Mitchell 6-0. Both doubles teams won two sets by default.
The Lions play host to Quartz Hill at AVHS on Thursday, while Antelope Valley takes on Highland at Quartz Hill High School.
College Softball
AVC 8, Chaffey 5
LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College softball team defeated Chaffey 8-5 in a non-conference game on Tuesday.
The two teams used to compete in the same conference.
“We picked up a good win against an old conference foe,” AVC coach Cindy Vargas said.
The Marauders (12-5) got on the board with four runs in the second inning and led 6-0 after three. Chaffey took advantage of two errors in a five-run fourth inning.
Ariel Nieto led AVC with a 3-for-3 performance at the plate, including a walk, a double, two RBIs and two runs.
Savannah Cervantes finished 2-for-2 with an RBI double, while Nayely Delgado had a hit and two RBIs, Natalie Gomez went 1-for-1 with an RBI, Denise Carrillo hit a double and Victoria Alcantar had a hit, an RBI and a sacrifice.
Hailey Johnson, Trinity Holman and Alanna Hernandez all contributed with sacrifices. Hernandez had two sacrifice at-bats and an RBI.
Alcantar also picked up the win in the circle, allowing five runs — one earned — on five hits and one walk with eight strikeouts in seven innings.
The Marauders play a non-conference doubleheader at San Bernardino on Friday.
Women’s College Tennis
Santa Monica 7, AVC 2
SANTA MONICA — The Antelope Valley College women’s tennis team lost to Santa Monica 7-2 to start the second round of Western State Conference play on Tuesday.
Gabriela Garcia and Juliana Martinez won their No. 3 doubles match 8-3 and Martinez went on to win her No. 6 singles match 6-0, 6-0. Martinez has won six of her last seven singles matches.
“Juliana has been playing very well, she’s been on a roll,” AVC coach Justin Webb said.
Kristi Henderson and Naia Smithley played the top doubles team in the conference and lost 8-0 at No. 1 doubles and Brooke Faulk and Sabrina Bulsombut fell 8-4 at No. 2 doubles.
Henderson lost to the top singles player in the conference, 6-0, 6-0, while Smithley lost her singles match 6-2, 6-0.
Faulk lost 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles, No. 4 Bulsombut fell 6-4, 6-2 and Garcia dropped her match 6-0, 6-1.
“We’re playing better and that doesn’t always reflect,” Webb said. “But we’ll keep working and getting better and hopefully we’ll get a win our next time on the court.”
The Marauders play host to Rio Hondo in a non-conference match on Thursday.
