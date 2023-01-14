Royals, Falcons play to 1-1 draw in Golden League

PALMDALE — The Golden League boys soccer match between Quartz Hill and Palmdale on Friday night was an intense, physical match for all 80 minutes and several minutes of extra time.
Both teams walked, or limped away, disappointed as they finished in a 1-1 tie at Palmdale High School.
Quartz Hill (8-1-2, 6-1-1), entering the match alone in first place, is now tied for first with Littlerock, with Palmdale (6-3-3, 4-1-3) alone in second place.
“A battle for first place, it has to be,” Quartz Hill senior Chisom Ene said of the intense match. “It has to be, you know. We all want first place. Last year they had it and now we want it back, so it got a little bit dirty and physical, but it’s all good. It’s all a part of the game.”
Quartz Hill was coming off a 2-1 loss at Littlerock on Wednesday, that snapped a seven-game win streak for the Royals.
The match was scoreless at halftime.
Ene scored the first goal of the match in the 53rd minute, chipping in a shot from 5 yards on an assist by Quartz Hill senior Ari Chung.
“I think we put up all our efforts, but we just came short and had to have a tie,” Ene said. “Our shots were just not going in.
“They pressured pretty good, but I thought we, not panicked, but we just didn’t get lucky with them. Like the last one off the crossbar. We just didn’t get lucky is what happened.”
Both teams had at least one shot go off the crossbar, but both teams were also stymied by the opposing defense.
“It was a hard-fought game,” Palmdale junior Anthony Cacao said. “We all played just exceptional, but things happen. It’s part of the game. It’s a lucky bounce. He scored it. The thing about us, we play hard. We play fast and we play physical. It’s just Palmdale soccer. This Quartz Hill team is really good, too. They’re fast. We’re all competing for the Golden League title.
“It’s all about practice. Day in and day out, we’ve got to come in and work.”
Cacao tied the match in the 69th minute, scoring from 10 yards off a free kick by junior Diego Nunez from 35 yards.
“As a coach you can’t be mad with what these guys gave out on the field today,” Palmdale coach Christian Hernandez said. “They gave everything they have. Both teams were working extremely hard and it’s fun to see.
“We knew coming in they were a physical team. They’re a fast team. We matched their intensity. We played soccer. Both teams wanted to win tonight and eventually it just ended up in a tie.”
Both starting goalies had stellar performances. Both making diving and leaping saves.
Quartz Hill senior goalie Xander Jakeway had 12 saves, while Palmdale junior goalie Andres Ramos had 10 to 12 saves before leaving in the 78th minute after a collision with a Quartz Hill player. He was replaced by senior Samuel Alcantara.
“Proud of them. They showed a lot of heart and supported each other,” Quartz Hill coach Casey Jenison said of his team. “They put everything on the line, so it was good. It was a really back-and-forth game. It was crazy. They kept their composure. I’m sure they’re disappointed to not get the win, but I’m proud of them.
“Up and down and up and down. I thought the ref did a good job. Called a good game.”
Palmdale sophomore Brandon Valdivia had a header hit the crossbar in the sixth minute, bouncing down and away from the goal. His followup shot, with a bicycle kick, went high.
The Royals had three chances off a corner kick in the 14th minute, but Ramos made two deflections before covering the third shot.
“He did amazing saves,” Hernandez said of Ramos. “I would say he did 10 to 12 good saves that kept us in the game and gave us momentum. That’s what you want from your goalkeeper, to get a good start and keep you going.”
Ene had a goal disallowed in the 36th minute on a breakaway in which he appeared to chip it past Ramos.
Jakeway made a leaping deflection off a shot in the 40th minute.
“I think it’s a matter of just continuing to gel and to keep working for each other and getting used to what works for us,” Jenison said. “The chemistry is getting better. It’s just a continuation to push and dig deep and finish strong.”
Jakeway made a diving save of a shot from 20 yards in the 59th minute.
Ramos made a leaping save on a header in the 67th minute and, two minutes later, the Falcons tied the match.
“I think right now our team is at a very high, as far as a real physical team,” Hernandez said. “I think we just keep improving from here. From where we started at the beginning of the season and where we are now, that’s where we want to be and even better. Keep competing. Keep going and continue to see what the future holds for us.”
Jakeway challenged a Palmdale player in the 74th minute and made a save on a shot attempt.
“To be honest, I don’ think we need to work on anything,” said Cacao, a first-year varsity player. “Maybe finishing more of our chances, but that’s about it. We play with heart. We’ve got that chemistry, that passion to play. No doubt we can go far in CIF, too.”
Cacao said it might have been nerves that affected the Falcons’ shot attempts.
“Probably just nerves. It was a big game,” Cacao said of missing scoring chances. “But we’re going to bounce back from this. We’re not going to let this one game determine our whole season.”
Jakeway made a diving deflection in the 78th minute on a shot by Cacao. On the ensuing corner kick, Jakeway made a save on a header by Palmdale junior Illijah Aguilera.
On the last play in eight minutes of stoppage time, Quartz Hill senior Davien Karanikolas hit the crossbar on a shot from 15 yards, only to watch it bounce down and out away from the goal, as the referee blew a stop to the match.
Quartz Hill won the first meeting, 3-1 on Nov. 30 in the Golden League opener at Quartz Hill High School.
Palmdale, the defending league champion, will host sixth-place Knight on Wednesday, when Quartz Hill hosts winless Lancaster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.