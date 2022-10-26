Royals, Falcons enjoy ‘pink match’

QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill and Palmdale girls tennis teams participated in their annual “pink match” on Tuesday at Quartz Hill High.
The Royals won 16-2 to move to 11-2 in Golden League play.
All of the players wore pink tie dye shirts, the Royals wore pink socks and the Falcons put pink spray in their hair.
“Every time when it’s the pink match, we always go all out,” Palmdale singles player Sarahi Castro said. “I feel like the pink match is something just so memorable and lets us all be excited for one match, even though it is against Quartz Hill. It is fun.”
The annual match is in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is in October.
Monica Dopson started the tradition when she was the varsity girls tennis coach at Palmdale High and she was able to make an appearance at Tuesday’s event.
“Monica always had her captains talk about breast cancer and how important it is to get tested and all that stuff,” Quartz Hill coach Liz Litchfield said. “So, I asked my seniors to say a few words and I tell them the origin of the tournament is because Monica is a survivor and she did great and she asked us to do this with them. So, it was really cool, because she shows up and then I could tell both Palmdale and Quartz Hill that this is the Monica.”
After the match, the teams devoured all kinds of pink food including cupcakes, cookies, donuts, sliced candy apples, watermelon, pink starbursts and pink M&Ms. Litchfield even used pink pen while recording scores on her score sheet.
“It is a lot fun,” Quartz Hill singles player Skylar Antoniewicz said. “The sweets are definitely the primary motivated.”
Antoniewicz swept her three matches, 6-0, 6-1, 6-0.
“I felt good,” she said. “I was more confident. I had faith I could win these ones.”
She has played doubles for most of her high school career and wanted to try singles this year.
“I wanted to change it up,” Anttoniewicz said. “I wanted to try experiencing singles in a more competitive way. … I enjoyed it.”
She took third in the Golden League CIF Qualifying Tournament on Saturday.
“I am not upset by it,” Antoniewicz said. “I feel like I could have done better in some matches, but I blame the wind.”
She defeated teammate Chela Nilo for the first time in the third-place match.
“That was the first time I’ve ever beaten her,” Antoniewicz said.
Nilo had a tough match against Palmdale’s Sarahi Castro, but pulled out a 7-6 (3) victory before cruising to two 6-0 wins.
Lei Brillantes won two sets, 6-0, 6-1, at No. 3 singles for the Royals.
Castro picked up one of the Falcons’ two points as she defeated Brillantes 6-1.
“It’s sad knowing this is my last two matches,” Castro, a senior, said. “It’s kind of therapeutic in sense where I just play to the best of my abilities and play my heart out and finish off good.”
She has been a top singles player all season, with her only losses in dual matches coming to Nilo, Antoniewicz and Lancaster’s Cleo Wang.
Castro, who said she plays tennis just for fun, said she went to a Garcia Tennis Academy summer camp and that helped her this season.
“After that, I feel like I played so much better and I improved so much to the fact that I was able to beat players that I’ve never beaten before in my past three years,” Castro said. “I think I did a lot better than my past three years.”
She was up 6-5 over Nilo before Nilo forced the tiebreaker and took control from there. But Castro was proud of her effort after losing to Nilo 6-2 the first time around.
“The fact that I did better than last time, I think that says a lot,” Castro said.
Golden League doubles champions Kasey Faulk and Jocelyn Ortega won their three sets at No. 1 doubles for the Royals, 6-0, 6-1, 6-3.
Quartz Hill’s No. 2 doubles team, Kelsey Moholt and Katie Lindsay, picked up two wins, 6-4, 6-2, while No. 3 Calle Beguhl and Aleena Smith won two 6-1 sets. Michelle Zepeda and Sukhmani Brar subbed in at No. 3 doubles and won a 6-4 set.
“It was a good match,” Litchfield said. “Doubles is getting stronger. I’m excited we’ve got a good match for Thursday.”
Palmdale’s No. 3 doubles team of Sinai Jimenez and Xitlaly Vazquez picked up a 6-4 victory.
“This is one of my favorite teams, because I feel like it has the most spirit of any team I’ve ever coached,” Palmdale coach Mike Bauman said. “As far as the attitudes, the positivity, the humor — I laugh every day.”
It is Bauman’s last year coaching as he now teaches at Quartz Hill.
“I’m going to miss the kids a lot and the players and coaching,” Bauman said. “But this team’s been great and I’m glad to go out with this team.”
Both teams have big matches on Thursday to close out the season.
Quartz Hill, currently tied for second with Highland, can stay in second with a win over first-place and undefeated Lancaster.
Palmdale, currently in fifth place, can try to pull into a tie for fourth place with a win over Knight for the fourth and final playoff spot.
“Our last match Thursday is going to be really, really fun, so I’m really looking forward to it,” Bauman said.
Thursday might be the last match for Castro, who said she’ll miss her team.
“This year was probably one of my favorite teams,” Castro said, adding her freshman year was her favorite because the seniors took her under their wing. “I feel like this team, I was that senior to those freshmen and juniors. It just felt like I was everybody’s mom.
“I love this team because they’re always there for me and they’re always supporting me.”
