Royals extend season

QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill girls tennis team was spotted three sets when St. Bonaventure showed up to Tuesday’s CIF-Southern Section Division 4 Wildcard match short a No. 3 singles players.
The Royals took that small lead and turned it into a 14-4 victory in a windy environment at Quartz Hill High School.
“I have a new chant before the match,” Quartz Hill coach Liz Litchfield said with a laugh. “It goes, ‘Wind, wind, wind, wind. Now take off the D — win, win, win, win.’”
The Royals (13-6) handled the wind better than the Seraphs (5-10), who often hit the ball too hard and out of bounds.
Quartz Hill wrapped up doubles quickly, winning seven of nine matches.
“The doubles are getting it together,” Litchfield said. “They got some good matches in today, so it was a good day.”
Kasey Faulk and Jocelyn Ortega teamed up for a 6-3, 6-0, 6-1 sweep at No. 1 doubles. It was good practice for the duo, which will be competing at CIF Individuals later this month.
Katie Lindsay and Kelsey Moholt also swept their three sets, 6-1, 6-2, 6-0, at No. 2 doubles for the Royals, while Calle Beguhl and Sukhmani Brar won a 6-0 set at No. 3 doubles.
“I felt like they had a lot of deuce points and they played the big points bigger today,” Litchfield said. “I thought they did really well with that. They’re doing great.”
The Quartz Hill singles players all picked up a 6-0 default win.
No. 1 singles player Chela Nilo had two default victories as the Seraphs’ No. 2 singles player, Maggie Daily, retired before their match with shoulder pain. Nilo won a 6-0 set over No. 1 Callie Dubschere.
“They all did great, but I was bummed out Chela only got to play one match,” Litchfield said. “That was kind of a letdown.”
Quartz Hill senior Skylar Antoniewicz also won a 6-0 set at No. 2 singles.
Sophomore Lei Brillantes had a long match against Daily, serving for the set at 5-4 before it went into a tiebreaker. Brillantes lost the close set 7-6 on a questionable call at the line, but that didn’t deter her from her next set.
She went on to defeat Dubschere 6-3 to close out the match and the Royals’ 14-4 win.
“I was very nervous at first, especially after my second (match),” Brillantes said. “But with my team watching and everyone cheering, my confidence went up. I’m happy with how I played today.”
She said she feels she has improved a lot since the beginning of the season.
“My strokes got more stronger and I’ve just been more confident with them,” Brillantes said.
She was proud of the way her teammates played through the wind on Tuesday.
“I’m very excited and happy for the team,” she said. “I’m so proud of everybody.”
Quartz Hill moves on to the first round of the Division 4 playoffs today at Maranatha in Pasadena.
“I’m expecting a good match,” Litchfield said. “One thing is (we’re) in good spirits. Back-to-back (matches) is tough.”
Maranatha (12-3) won the Olympic League title.
“Hopefully we win and I’m just really happy to move on with the team again,” Brillantes said. “I’m just excited.”
