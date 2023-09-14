Royals enjoying hot start

QUARTZ HILL — The most interesting thing about girls flag football teams is the fact that top athletes from different sports are coming together to make elite squads all over the Valley.
The same is true for the Quartz Hill girls flag football team, with many of its top athletes used to winning.
“They all bring something unique and different to the table that completes the team,” Quartz Hill coach Dean Miller said.
Miller brought in some track athletes, as he also coaches the Royals’ track team, while assistant flag football coach and head softball coach Robert Drennan brought in several softball players.
“First off, because coach Miller was doing it,” said senior track standout Brandee “Bree” Hollins said. “I already did track with coach Miller, so I’m like, OK football, I’ve always wanted to play football. This is the first time I’ve ever had this opportunity and the first time this opportunity has been available, so I wanted to be a part of it.”
Hollins was a part of the Quartz Hill girls 4x100-meter relay team that competed at the state championships in spring and is the reigning Golden League 100-meter champion.
“With track, you’re only running,” she said. “But with flag football, you’re playing defense, you’re playing offense, you’re doing this, you’re running a snap … there’s so many things to do in football versus track. I see it in my eyes with track, for me, I’m just running, but this really gets me going. I can see me doing this in college.”
Junior Danilynn Bonilla, a soccer player, came out to the team at the encouragement of her parents and the possibility of playing in college.
“Mainly, I was kind of pushed by my stepdad, who is a big fan of football,” Bonilla said. “He was like, ‘Oh, you’ve got to try out,’ and I could catch, so he was like, ‘You should just give it a shot.’ And my mom was pushing for it. She thinks I have better opportunity in flag football (for college).”
Luckily she’s having fun in the sport and loves playing wide receiver.
“It’s been really good,” Bonilla said. “A lot, a lot of hard work being put into this. A lot of blood, sweat and tears.
“I feel like everything is really fun. Everyone is really nice, it’s a good community to be in. All the girls are super close. I really like catching, it’s my thing. Everything in all is really great.”
Junior quarterback Enedina “Nina” Sepulveda plays for Drennan on the softball team and wanted to try something new.
“I just thought it was really cool that they were making this sport where girls could play it,” Sepulveda said. “I think it’s really cool. I just love sports. I like watching football and I thought it would be fun to play, try something new.”
The Golden League softball first-teamer said learning the plays has been slightly difficult, but her background as a pitcher and shortstop has helped in her quarterbacking skills.
“Honestly, it’s been really kind of nerve-racking,” Sepulveda said. “The quarterback has to know all of the plays. I have to know where every receiver is going to be at, every time. So, it’s been a little difficult, but it’s been fun. I like throwing the ball 40 yards, it’s fun.
“I grew up playing softball. I’m a pitcher and a shortstop, so I have to have the strongest arm on the field. So, I think that really helped.”
The team also boasts the Girls Soccer Golden League Goalkeeper of the Year in Taylor Meece, who started as a quarterback, but felt more comfortable catching the ball, as she does in soccer.
“I feel like it’s very similar — catching a football, catching a soccer ball,” Meece said. “A lot of the skills transfer over, so I thought, might as well give it a try.
“It’s been fun, it’s been really good. In soccer, I’m conditioned, I can do fast sprints and catch the ball, which is definitely a big advantage.”
The team also includes Kennedi Redd, who ran track for Paraclete last season and was on the CIF-Southern Division 4 fifth-place 4x100 relay team; swimmer Asia Finn, who finished eighth at the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 swim meet with the girls medley relay team; quarterback Harper Haymond, who ran cross country last year and played football with her brothers; and several other talented athletes.
“It’s actually been fun,” Miller said about coaching the team. “It’s trial and error for a lot of it, because they didn’t grow up playing youth football. … So a lot of them just don’t have football terminology. A lot of it is just teaching them basic terminology and routes.”
The Royals opened the season at Jordan High School on Aug. 23 and held on for a 13-12 victory.
“That first game against Jordan, it did not look like they had never played football before,” Miller said. “They learn really quickly. That’s kind of a joke between the two of us (coaches) is we’ll show them a concept and a drill and we put them through it and they get it like the first or second time. I say, ‘Jeez, it takes the boys like three weeks to figure this out.’ It’s fun because they’re absorbing everything like sponges.”
The first touchdown in school history was on Quartz Hill’s first drive as Sepulveda connected with Bonilla for a touchdown.
“I will never forget the first touchdown in program history,” Sepulveda said. “It was awesome.”
Redd scored the other touchdown for the Royals in the game and Bonilla and Alyssa Bevan both had interceptions.
“We were so pumped,” Hollins said. “Even though it was a non-league game, we were just so happy.”
Sepulveda didn’t realize the historic implications of the first win until afterward.
“Honestly, it feels unreal,” she said. “I joined not thinking it was a big deal until we won the first game. Then I saw it all over everywhere and I realized it’s a big deal what we did.”
Every win, every touchdown is historical for each team this season.
“It’s just really cool because my grandparents went here, my mom went here and now I’m going here and making history,” Meece said. “It’s carrying a legacy or something.”
And making history has been fun.
“It feels good,” Hollins said. “It’s just so fun. For something to be so historical, but it’s super fun. I’m having the best time of my life.”
Quartz Hill has won two more games since with a come-from-behind 33-19 victory over Vasquez on Saturday and a 19-0 win over Palmdale in Monday’s Golden League opener.
They didn’t really know what to expect, since every team is just starting out in the sport.
“It’s different than soccer and I like it,” Meece said. “It’s just a new thing, which I think got a lot of people’s attention. This is very new in the Valley. Everyone’s starting from level zero, instead of like soccer you have club teams and some teams are better than others. But this is like everyone is starting at zero and it’s going to be fun.”
Meece said after learning to play, she now has an appreciation for football in general.
“I think the hardest part is definitely learning the rules,” she said. “I always used to just go to football games and be like, ‘Go, Quartz Hill!’ But I never watched football growing up and I didn’t really know any of the rules. But, luckily, everyone here is learning it, too.
“Now, since I sort of know the rules after playing this for a couple of months, going to watch football games I see it and I recognize it. … Now, I actually appreciate it.”
Aside from learning the sport and getting some wins, most of the girls have enjoyed coming together with the other athletes on the team.
“It’s been really fun,” Hollins said. “Aside from even playing football, just making bonds with everybody is so fun. All the girls know me and I know all the girls. They look to me like an older sister, because I’m one of the seniors on the team. We barely have any seniors, but since I’m a senior and a captain, they all look up to me. And that makes me a better person overall, too, knowing that people look up to me, especially the ones on the team. I love them, they’re like my family.”
Sepulveda said she has enjoyed meeting and becoming friends with all of the different players, as well. She is also one of the team captains.
“Nina just has the innate captain, it’s just in her,” Miller said. “She leads by example, she’s team-minded, she’s always looking to help out in any way. We didn’t teach her any of that, she already came with that skillset. Bree is the same way. Bree will get on them if they’re being lazy, she’ll point stuff out.”
Meece has also loved getting to know the girls from other sports.
“I think the most fun part is definitely bonding with these girls,” she said. “We started training in July and already from then we’ve become almost like a family. A lot of these girls, I didn’t know, because I mostly knew a lot of girls from soccer. So, these are new girls that come from all sorts of backgrounds — a lot of them are like track players or they’re softball players — so it’s just fun to meet these new girls.”
The players are also loving their coaches and are learning a lot from them.
“Our coaches are nice, they’re kind of sassy, but I like them,” Meece said.
Added Bonilla: “I really like the coaches. All the girls and the coaches get along really well. Drennan, he has his own little flavor, his own little spice to it, and then Miller can be salty at times. … I feel like I’ve learned a lot.”
The Royals will play in the El Toro High School Tournament this Saturday before getting back to league play for an anticipated game at Lancaster on Monday.
“I’m hoping for some wins,” Sepulveda said about the rest of the season. “I’m not aiming for undefeated, because we’re just starting and we’re still trying to get used to a whole new sport. Not aiming too high, but I’m just hoping for some wins, hoping for some improvements by the end of the season.”
Meece is looking to carry on the Royals’ winning ways.
“Definitely to carry the soccer legacy of Golden League champions,” she said.
Hollins is looking forward to making more history.
“I’m hoping just for a league title,” she said. “Hoping to put even more records in the record books.”
Bonilla is also searching for that league title, since there are no playoffs for flag football this season.
“I just really love our team and I feel like we can dominate this season,” she said.
But, no matter what, Miller is looking for just two things to come out of this season.
“We hope that we win a league title, we hope and strive for that,” he said. “But, the main thing is this year, our goals are two things, is for them to have fun and to want to come back next year. Those are our two goals. That’s it.”
Winning is definitely helping those goals.
