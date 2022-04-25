Royals’ Emily Drossel breaks two school marks

CHINO HILLS — Quartz Hill’s Emily Drossel broke two 45-year-old school records and the Royals girls swim team finished fifth at the 2022 Husky Invitational on Saturday a Chino Hills High School.
Drossel finished second in the 50-yard freestyle with a CIF-Southern Section Division 3 automatic qualifying time of 24.35 seconds, breaking Judy Sylvester’s 1977 record of 24.57. The time also broke the Valley record of 24.52 held by Palmdale’s Mary Brown. Drossel is second in Golden League history, trailing the 1991 record of Amy Edman (24.14) of Burroughs (Ridgcrest).
Drossel also broke the school record in the 100 freestyle with a CIF Division 3 automatic time of 52.66, again besting Judy Sylvester’s 1977 record and the Golden League record.
The two records Drossel broke were the oldest records in Royals and Golden League history.
She was also part of two relays that secured CIF automatic times, teaming with Bethany Burga, Kiana Henriquez and sister Isabelle Drossel in the 400 freestyle relay and Burga, Sophia Washington and Isabelle Drossel in the 200 medley relay.
The 400 free relay team swam 3:43.66 and moved to second all-time in the Quartz Hill record books. They are trying to beat the 2004 record of 3:42.61, which will be a goal for CIF.
The 200 medley relay team finished in fourth place with a time of 1:55.76.
Burga also achieved automatic times in the prelims of the 50 freestyle (25.17) and 100 freestyle (54:96). She finished fifth in the 50 free finals (25.40) and third in the 100 free finals (55.09).
Henriquez was second in the 100 butterfly with a CIF consideration time of 1:02.67 and ninth in the 200 individual medley with a consideration time of 2:23.87.
Washington recorded a consideration time in the 200 IM prelims (2:27.11) and finished 13th in the finals (2:30.13).
The Royals boys swim team finished fourth out of 23 teams.
Sebastian Petho recorded an automatic time of 4:48.90 in the 500 freestyle to finish second in the race. He also posted a consideration time of 57.25 for seventh place in the 100 butterfly.
AJ Petho was ninth in the 100 breaststroke with a consideration time of 1:05.30, while Luke Young took eighth in the 500 free with a consideration time of 5:21.85 and Ethan Howell also posted a consideration time of 1:06.77 to finish 12th in the 100 breaststroke.
The 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay teams, which included Sebastian Petho, AJ Petho, Howell and Miguel Valencia, both posted consideration times.
The 200 medley relay squad finished fourth (1:44.39), while the 400 free relay team took fifth (3:28.15).
Valencia led off the 400 free relay with a CIF consideration time of 51.75 in his leg.
The Lancaster girls team finished 18th in the meet and the Eagles’ 200 medley relay (2:16.20) and 400 free relay (4:32.30) teams posted CIF-SS Division 4 automatic qualifying times.
The Knight boys took 20th in the meet.
The Royals, Eagles and Hawks next compete at the Golden League Finals at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Eastside Pool.
