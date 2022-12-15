Royals edge Bulldogs

QUARTZ HILL — The Golden League match between the Quartz Hill and Highland boys soccer teams was fast paced, physical and, at times, chaotic on Wednesday night.
The Royals scored the go-ahead goal 12 minutes into the second half and did not relinquish the lead in a 3-2 victory over Highland at Quartz Hill High School.
Quartz Hill (6-0-1, 5-0-0) emerged from the game as the lone undefeated team in the Golden League, handing Highland (3-1-1, 3-1-1) its first league loss.
Still, the Royals were critical of their own performance, scoring the deciding goal in the 71st minute on a Highland own goal, that gave Quartz Hill a 3-1 lead.
“I think that the passion was good, but we did not play to our potential, by any means,” Quartz Hill coach Casey Jenison said. “We made a lot of mistakes and paid for a couple of those mistakes, but they supported each other during the game and showed what it means to play like a team. I’m proud of them for their team mentality and their teamwork. They worked for each other as a team.
“Technically, I think we could have done better, but the attitude was there, which I’m proud of.”
Highland pulled to within one with a goal in the 77th minute.
“It was a scrappy game to be honest with you, man,” Quartz Hill senior Kwadwo Dua said. “We got the result. That’s all that matters. We didn’t play our best. The field’s not the best, so we can’t really show our full potential, but we worked hard and we got the W.
“We got a lot of hard work on this team to be honest with you. Every single one of my guys right there, they played their heart out tonight. Shout out to them.”
It was a defensive battle for almost the entire first half, until the final minute.
Dua broke through first, scoring on a header from 5 yards out on an assist by junior Johnny Carrasquillo in the 38th minute. Carrasquillo perfectly placed a cross pass from 20 yards.
The Royals had several set plays in the first half, but were unable to capitalize, which Dua said is a persistent problem for Quartz Hill.
“That’s the main issue with our team, we struggle to finish and we’re going to slowly work on it,” said Dua, a second-year varsity player. “It will get better, definitely by playoffs.”
Highland was able to immediately answer Quartz Hill’s goal with one of its own.
Highland junior Jesus Flores scored on a header from 5 yards out off a free kick by junior Nathaniel Cobb from 45 yards, just before the whistle for halftime.
“I think I was really proud of our boys,” Highland coach Marlon Gamero said. “Excellent game. Kept their composure. Changed their energy in that second half when they came in firing on all cylinders. Really proud of them.”
Highland just missed taking the lead early in the second half.
The Quartz Hill goalie whiffed when he tried clearing the ball with a kick at about the 20-yard line two minutes into the second half. Highland junior Juan Valera had an open net, but pushed a 15-yard shot wide right.
Valera had a shot from 10 yards go off a Quartz Hill defender eight minutes later.
Quartz Hill senior Bryan Gonzalez scored the go-head goal two minutes later, in the 52nd minute, chipping in a shot from 5 yards after Highland junior goalie Jose Figueroa collided with Quartz Hill senior Ari Chung at the 10-yard line.
Figueroa was down on the field when Gonzalez took control of the loose ball. Chung had to be helped off the field after the play.
“I think that our performance at the beginning, it started off a little bit sloppy, but as time progressed we kept pushing and pushing. We kept waking up,” said Gonzalez, a second-year varsity player. “We started doing our thing on our field. Thank goodness it ended up in our favor. It was very challenging, but this is what we train for. We train for games exactly like this. This is just what we’ve got to do every other game. Every other team needs to be ready for us, because we’re coming out for the title.
“This is what we work for at practice and we all work for one another.”
The Royals took a 3-1 lead in the 71st minute on a Highland own goal off a corner kick by Quartz Hill senior Davien Karanikolas.
A Highland defender raised his knee to deflect the ball away from the goal, instead it bounced in.
“We had a few guys that were pretty sick, playing sick,” Jenison said. “Communication. Sometimes you just lose control of the ball. A little bit of that is unlucky. A little bit of it is losing focus. I think sometimes the pace or the nerves of the game can make a touch go foul sometimes or whatever. Communication and being disciplined.”
Highland pulled to within one in the 77th minute when senior Jakob Rodriguez Katz chipped in an 8-yard shot off the far post, before it bounced in.
There was a small tussle as a few Highland players charged the net to get the ball for a quicker restart, colliding with Quartz Hill senior goalie Xander Jakeway, who finished with eight saves.
Figueroa had six saves for the Bulldogs.
“Our composure on away games,” Gamero said about what the Bulldogs need to work on. “I think we’ve got to learn to play a little bit more confident in aways games, dealing with the environment, the field and everything. Other than that, I think we looked pretty good.”
Highland made a frenzied push in the final minutes, but Quartz Hill was able to match the Bulldogs’ intensity.
Highland senior Gabriel Fausto had a shot from 25 yards saved in stoppage.
“I think, overall, I think we’re good,” Gamero said. “We only have a handful of seniors. We’re mostly freshmen on our team, sophomores and some good juniors. So we have a good future coming along in the next couple of seasons. I’m very proud of the young group of boys we have this season.”
Quartz Hill will host Knight on Friday in the final match before the Christmas vacation, while Highland will host Eastside on Friday.
Highland will host Golden Valley for a non-league match on Dec. 28 before resuming Golden League play on Jan. 11 against visiting Palmdale.
Quartz Hill plays a non -eague match at Burroughs (Ridgecrest) on Jan. 7, before traveling to Littlerock on Jan. 11.
