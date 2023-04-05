Royals, Eagles all tied up in Golden League

QUARTZ HILL — To say the Quartz Hill and Lancaster boys tennis teams are evenly matched would be an understatement, especially after Tuesday’s Golden League match at Quartz Hill High School.
The match came down to a set-tiebreaker in doubles. A win for the defending league champion Eagles would be a win overall in the match and a win for the Royals would tie the overall match and force a tiebreaker on games won.
Quartz Hill won the set to force the 9-9 tie, but as both teams calculated the games won for the tiebreaker, they realized it was also a tie, 79-79.
“I really was not expecting a tie after the original 9-9 tie,” Quartz Hill No. 1 singles player Kolbe Adams said. “The 79-79 tie I think will raise the stakes for the next match. I really look forward to the next match.”
Both teams players laughed and came together on the courts. They joked they would settle the match in a game of rock, paper, scissors. Adams went up against Lancaster doubles player Lucas Hidalgo. Adams won the first round scissors over paper and then won the second round with paper over rock.
The Quartz Hill players cheered and mobbed Adams.
Of course, it was just for fun. The match will go down as a tie and it was a battle to the finish.
“I already knew it was going to be a really close match with the loss of our three singles last year, it was a lot to recover,” Lancaster coach David Garcia said. “We knew we were going to have to make up a lot for it. But, the guys played well overall. I can’t put too much pressure on them, because they did go out there and do the best they can.
“Could things have gone differently? Absolutely. We got some upsets that I think they expected to win and vice versa.”
Lancaster’s No. 2 doubles team of Nick Sanchez and Cooper Larson, competing together for the first time this year after a strong doubles season last year, led 3-0 over Quartz Hill’s No. 1 team of Syed Islam and Noah Brand in that final set.
Islam and Brand eventually fought back to tie the match at 5-all. Larson and Sanchez went ahead 6-5 before Islam and Brand tied the match again at 6-all, forcing a tiebreaker.
Islam and Brand were down 4-2, but quickly turned the tiebreaker around with some strong net play by Brand. They closed out the set and the match with a 7-5 victory in the tiebreaker.
“Tons of pressure,” Quartz Hill coach Jose Guerrero said about Islam and Brand. “Them and then my No. 1 singles player had a lot of pressure in that last match as well, because we needed those two wins.”
Adams also pulled out a needed win just before that as he defeated Lancaster’s No. 2 singles player Charles Liggins, 6-4. Adams said he wanted that match because he and Liggins split wins in two tournaments in the offseason.
“It’s kind of, maybe to him, but at least to me, it’s an opportunity to break that tie for myself,” Adams said.
Adams also won his second set of the day, 6-0, after falling to Lancaster’s No. 1 singles player Fabio Iqbal in his first set 6-4.
“I feel like I could have came into that match a little bit swinging a bit harder,” Adams said. “I feel like I was giving up points I shouldn’t have been giving up. I’m very happy with myself that I was able to bring it back to 4-4, but I would like to see an improved game the next time around.”
Iqbal had a string break on his racket in the beginning of his match with Adams and had to use a different racket.
“My string broke, but I was able to pull through it,” he said. “It threw me off a little. … But I got used to it just in time and was able to play my best.”
Iqbal was the only player to sweep all three of his sets. He won 6-4, 6-3, 6-0 and said he was playing at a level he doesn’t normally reach.
But he still wishes he didn’t give up as many games so he could help his teammates more in the tiebreaker.
“I know I had some times to finish the match earlier, most of the matches I was up,” Iqbal said. “I had some unforced errors.”
Iqbal was the doubles champion as a freshman last year with senior Aaron Meas. His game has grown immensely from his serves to his forehand to his backhand.
“I feel experience also helps and I feel more confident and comfortable with my shots, so that’s always good,” Iqbal said.
Liggins won his first set, 6-2, for the Eagles, while Larson and Sanchez picked up a 6-3 victory in their second set.
Lancaster’s No. 1 team of Dylan Kwak and Shaun Ikeuchi won two 6-3 sets, including one in the final round of play.
Hidalgo and Landon Donahue Black came up big in their final set of the day to help force the tiebreaker. They were up against Quartz Hill’s No. 2 team of Eric Dixon and Johnny Hayen, who had already won two 6-3 sets heading into the final match.
Hidalgo and Donahue Black went up 3-0, but Dixon and Hayen fought back to tie the match at 3-all. The Lancaster duo fought harder and eventually won the set 6-4.
“I’m very proud of them,” Garcia said. “They were able to step up to the pressure and I was able to see in their eyes, locked in and focused, going into the last game. I’m beyond proud of their development throughout the last couple of months. I think, next time around, they’re going to be the surprising factor for our potential, hopefully, win. They’re the players to watch.”
Hidalgo and Donahue Black also won a 6-2 set. Aside from the win, Donahue Black also accepted a prom-posal from his girlfriend, which also had players on both sides cheering.
“I’m proud of everybody,” Iqbal said. “I saw some of their matches and they were all playing consistent and at a level that I don’t usually see.”
Islam and Brand also won a 6-3 set for the Royals.
“I did expect a little bit more from them,” Guerrero said about his team as a whole. “They’ve been playing awhile now together. Some of the teams we had in doubles, they’ve been together for awhile now, they should have done more. But, it’s the first time we’ve been under pressure this year.”
In singles, Quartz Hill’s No. 3 player Zach Cohn won two sets, 6-0, 6-4, while Hoang won a 6-2 set.
“I’m very proud of everyone,” Adams said. “Noah and Syed, pulling it out there, that was a very important tiebreak and I understand that the pressure was on them. I just look forward to more close matches in the future against Lancaster.”
The two teams will meet again in the final regular season match on April 27 at Antelope Valley College.
“I think, next time around, we’re going to be ready,” Garcia said. “I think they’re also going to be prepared for what to expect from us.”
The Royals promise to be ready, as well.
“We bring out the best in each other, that’s the best thing about it,” Guerrero said. “Just got to get them ready now and more motivated for this next one coming up on the 27th. … We’ll be ready.”
