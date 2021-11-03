Royals drop wildcard match against Rio Mesa

QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill girls tennis team was in the unusual position of playing a wildcard match to open the postseason.
The Royals lost to Rio Mesa 11-7 in a CIF-Southern Section Division 3 wildcard match on Tuesday at Quartz Hill High School.
Quartz Hill was missing two doubles players.
“It wasn’t their day, but it was a good day,” Litchfield said. “I thought the ladies that were here, that showed up, brought a lot of match and they did their best. I think they all gave their personal best with what they had to do.
“It’s been a tough season.”
Quartz Hill finished second in league, suffering its first loss in league play in 33 years. The Royals advanced to the semifinals last season.
The Royals won four singles sets, losing one on a tiebreaker, and three doubles sets.
Quartz Hill freshman No. 1 singles player Chela Nilo won two sets, 6-3, 6-3, and lost 7-5 to Rio Mesa No. 2 player Chandra Padua.
“Today, I feel that I played very strong, especially my first two matches,” Nilo said. “In my third, I played strong as well, but towards the end I got a little tired. But there’s room for improvement still, of course.
“I’ve improved a lot, but honestly I still want to get better. I still want to be better.”
Nilo said the Spartans were not the toughest opponent the Royals faced.
“They were good,” Nilo said. “They were better than a lot of the teams here, but they still weren’t as good as Highland, who is the only other school here that was able to defeat us.”
Quartz Hill No. 3 singles player Lei Brillantes finished 6-4, 0-6, 1-6 with a win against Rio Mesa’s No. 3 singles Andrea Gonzaga.
Quartz Hill No. 2 singles player Kate McPherson finished 1-6, 4-6, 6-3, beating Gonzaga.
Gonzaga won her third set despite slipping on the court and hitting her head. There was a lengthy injury timeout, but Gonzaga was able to resume playing.
The Quartz Hill No. 1 doubles team of junior Skylar Antoniewicz and and senior Elizabeth Lewelling won two sets, finishing 1-6, 6-1, 6-2.
The duo lost to the Rio Mesa No. 1 team of Geraldine Cabanban and Luci Wong, who went 6-1, 6-1, 6-0.
“I think we were just nervous, for most of the game,” said Antoniewicz, a third-year varsity player. “It was the first game of CIF.”
Lewelling, a second-year varsity player agreed.
“The rest of them were kind of a good feeling, but the first one was harder,” Lewelling said. “It was an OK game.”
Antoniewicz and Lewelling were undefeated as a doubles team entering the match, having won the Golden League doubles title.
“We don’t get any really hard competition during the season,” Antoniewicz said. “It was kind of a shock.
“The games we played during the season weren’t that difficult. It didn’t require us to raise our level of play, so usually our wins relied a lot on their failures. In this game, they didn’t make as many mistakes as previous teams.”
Lewelling agreed.
“It was definitely a shock,” she said. “I do want to play more people that are of that talent level.
“They were a lot more consistent. I think we were also nervous, which added on to that.”
Antoniewicz and Lewelling were only paired up during the preseason on Sept. 10.
“I’m very comfortable with Elizabeth, more comfortable than usual, I feel,” Antoniewicz said.
“I think my No. 1 doubles started a little slower than they would have liked to,” Litchfield said. “She played a long tournament over the weekend, that could have slowed her down a little bit. It’s been a lot of tennis and it’s been a super weird year.
“But I think everybody gave what they had today. I don’t think anybody didn’t put it out there.”
The Quartz Hill No. 2 doubles team of Kelsey Moholt and Jocelyn Ortega won one set, finishing 4-6, 1-6 and 6-2.
The Royals were missing a No. 2 doubles player, who was feeling ill, and a No. 3 doubles play, who was out due to COVID protocols. Quartz Hill brought up two junior varsity players for the match.
“It was still a pretty good year with a lot of freshmen,” Litchfield said. “They’re playing good.”
Litchfield lost four players who were set to return, but didn’t play or transferred.
“But we picked it up. We had all these nice new freshmen kids and we’ve been doing pretty good,” Litchfield said. “We had a pretty good run. I think it’s been great that we even played sports, more than anything else. I look at it like that now.”
Litchfield said the Royals will lose three players to graduation.
She said the Royals lost a tiebreaker to Rio Mesa in the semifinals of the playoffs when her daughter was a senior on the team.
Rio Mesa will play at Pasadena-Poly today in a first-round match.
The Spartans (7-3 in league) finished tied for second in the Pacific View League, but lost a coin flip with Oxnard and entered Division 3 as the third-place team. Oxnard got to host a wildcard match on Tuesday.
