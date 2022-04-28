Royals dominate swim finals

LANCASTER — The Golden League held its first swimming finals since the 2019 season on Wednesday at Eastside Pool.
The COVID pandemic canceled the 2020 season and forced a smaller version of the event, billed as a “Last Chance” swim meet, last year.
Warm weather welcomed the Golden League swimmers back, once again filling the Eastside Pool with raucous celebration.
The return of the Golden League Finals were marked by the return of Quartz Hill dominance.
Four Quartz Hill girls won all four of their events: seniors Emily Drossel and Kiana Henriquez, sophomore Isabelle Drossel and freshman Bethany Burga.
Two Quartz Hill boys won four events: senior Sebastian Petho and sophomore AJ Petho.
“I’ve never had a Golden League before, so it was really nice seeing all the teams in the AV come together,” AJ Petho said. “It was really cool. This was my first ever Golden League. It was a really fun experience.
“All I wanted to do was to able to place first or second in all of my events, which I managed to do. I was really proud about that. I was happy I got to swim against these people, because this is some of the last times I will get to swim against them. A lot of my friends and a lot of my teammates are seniors and they’ll be gone next year.”
Emily Drossel, Henriquez, Isabelle Drossel and Burga combined to win the 200 free relay (1:48.42) and the 400 free relay (4:01.13).
“It was so much fun being with everyone and being able to be together and to actually finally not worry about COVID, because that was a mess,” Henriquez said.
Henriquez and Emily Drossel both won all four of their events at the last Golden League Finals in 2019 as freshmen and last year at the Last Chance meet.
Emily Drossel joked that she had one goal for her last Golden League Finals.
“Not to drown,” she said. “All my real goals are CIF and state.
“It’s just winning for me I guess. I have vey real goals at CIF and hopefully state. Those are my real goals. It’s fun to see everyone compete and swim with your friends one last time before it’s just the people who go to CIF. It’s really cool.”
Emily Drossel won the 200 individual medley (2:18.35) and the 100 breaststroke (1:15.61).
Henriquez won the 500 free (5:50.88) and the 100 butterfly (1:03.98).
“Honestly, it felt a little bit tiring,” Henriquez said. “Excited, because it’s my last Golden League. We’ve been doing a lot these last couple of weeks.”
Henriquez said Quartz Hill coach Brian Reed had the Royals do a challenging workout in practice on Tuesday.
“One of my main goals was to break 59 at the meet,” Henriquez said. “I wasn’t able to do that today, but hopefully, I do have a consideration time in the 100 butterfly, hopefully I’ll be able to swim that at CIF and break it then, but fingers crossed.”
Isabelle Drossel also won the 50 free (26.59) and the 100 free (59.34).
“It’s really nice, because I worked so hard,” Isabelle Drossel said. “It’s kind of validation. I love to win with my team. It makes it so much better.
“I’m trying to taper for CIF and I’m trying to do my best at CIF. At this meet, I just want to try my best for what I have today, my energy. For me, I just want to make it to CIF in individual events too, try to get automatic, because I’m at consideration right now. I want to try to get automatic in stuff and try to get as far into CIF times as I can.”
Burga also won the 200 free (2:05.42) and the 100 backstroke (1:06.26).
“To be honest, I came here to have fun,” Burga said. “For me, it wasn’t a goal to drop time or anything. It was just to at least get first and to have fun and be supportive of my other teammates.
“I already have three automatic qualifying times for CIF, but I would like to break records from Quartz Hill High School and Golden League records. I would also like to at least place in finals for CIF.”
The Quartz Hill girls 200 medley relay team of sophomore Kansas Whitten, junior Sophia Washington, junior Charlize Garcia and senior Racquel Wesley won the only other event in the girls meet, finishing with a time of 2:14.11.
Sebastian Petho and AJ Petho, along with Quartz Hill seniors Miguel Valencia and Ethan Howell, finished first in the 200 free relay (1:40.01) and the 400 free relay (3:43.51).
Sebastian Petho also won the 500 free (5:04.10) and the 100 free (51:44).
Sebastian Petho won three events at the Golden League Finals as a freshman and last year at the Last Chance meet.
“It just means that I’m still improving and I still have room to grow,” Sebastian Petho said. “I don’t want to talk myself down and say I didn’t swim good, I swam really well, but it’s not the times I wanted to swim. It just means it’s a good sendoff. This is a good last meet to have before the season ends and we head off to CIF and I’m not going to see a lot of these kids swimming ever again. Overall, I’m proud of the team and what we have done this year.
“The higher goals would be finishing top seven in the 500 and top seven in the 200 free. I just want to place well and get a good medal and have something to bring home.”
AJ Petho won the 50 free (23.85) and the 100 breast (1:08.14).
“I want to try to be able to finish in the top 20 in the 100 breaststroke,” AJ Petho said. “I want our relay to drop about two seconds. I just want to have a fun experience. It’s the last time I’ll get to swim with them.”
Two Quartz Hill boys won three events: Valencia and Howell.
Valencia won the 200 free (1:59.57) and Howell won the 100 fly (1:01.40).
Two Quartz Hill boys won two events: senior Jeremy Johnson and junior Luke Young.
Johnson, Young, freshman Kristian Loza and sophomore Tyler Sylvies won the 200 medley relay (2:01.30).
Young won the 200 IM (2:24.15) and Johnson won the 100 back (1:07.77).
The Quartz Hill girls finished first overall with 710 points, followed by Highland (352.5), Knight (326.5) and Lancaster (260).
The Quartz Hill boys placed first overall with 766.5 points, Knight (286.5) was second, Highland (250) was third and Palmdale (210) was fourth.
Quartz Hill will compete at the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 prelims on May 5 at the Marguerite Aquatics Complex in Mission Viejo, starting at 9 a.m. The Division 3 Finals will be May 7. The Highland girls will also compete in Division 3.
The rest of the Golden League will complete in the Division 4 prelims on May 2 and the Division 4 Finals on May 7, both at the same complex in Mission Viejo.
The Golden League Finals was able to use the automatic touchpad system, required by CIF to qualify for the postseason.
It was the first time the Golden League was able to use the system in the Antelope Valley.
Swimming official Mark Thibault said the touchpad system that belongs to the City of Lancaster wasn’t working, but they were able to troubleshoot and fix it.
“As far as I know, Mark said they were able to get them calibrated pretty good and they were up and running,” Reed said. “It’s one of those things. Go look in a corner, dust them off and hope and pray they work.
“They don’t really help us at the Palmdale pools, but at least for this we were able to get them. Give these kids at least an opportunity to go, which was really good.”
Knight coach Jeanette Hjelm said she hoped the City of Lancaster and Palmdale might be able to work with the Antelope Valley Union High School District in providing the touchpad system.
“I think our swimmers swam really well,” Hjelm said. “I’m glad the touchpads were here. CIF is not bending on that rule.”
Knight freshman Bianna Munoz dropped her CIF qualifying time in the 500 free, finishing fourth (7:37.05).
Knight junior Alex Gonzalez dropped his time in the 100 back (1:16.99).
Knight junior Juliana Gomez (3rd, 1:24.78) and Nicole Gomez (7th, 1:28.03) both dropped time in the 100 breaststroke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.