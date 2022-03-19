Royals defeat Eagles, go up 4-0 in league

QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill baseball team ended the second week of Golden League play with a 6-3 victory over Lancaster on Friday.
The Royals go into spring break with a 4-0 Golden League record and 7-4 overall.
Quartz Hill starting pitcher Logan Reddemann picked up the win, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks with nine strikeouts in 5.1 frames.
Brady Larsen closed out the final 1.2 innings, allowing a home run to Lancaster’s Jacob Martinez, and striking out one.
Reddemann was also 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and an RBI, while Chuck Lang finished 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Gus Swaner and Andrew Galindo also drove in runs for the Royals, while Issac Gonzalez hit a double.
Martinez led the Eagles at the plate, finishing 2-for-3 with his home run, a double and two RBIs.
Drew DeGeorge took the loss on the mound, allowing six runs on six hits and six walks with two strikeouts in four innings. Lancaster’s Nolan Murawski closed out the final two innings, holding the Royals two hits and two walks.
Highland 5, Littlerock 0
PALMDALE — The Highland baseball team defeated Littlerock 5-0 in a Golden League game on Friday.
Erick Holman threw a complete-game shutout, allowing just two hits and striking out seven for the Bulldogs (8-4, 3-1 GL).
Christian Arreola led Highland at the plate, finishing 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs.
The Bulldogs play two tournament games today, while Littlerock (4-6, 2-2) plays at Silver Valley on Tuesday.
Softball
Desert Christian 9, CIMSA 3
LANCASTER — The Desert Christian softball team defeated the Cobalt Institute of Math & Science Academy 9-3 in a non-league game for its first win of the season on Friday.
Charisma Lineberger picked up the win in the circle for the Knights (1-4-1) allowing six hits and three runs with 15 strikeouts in seven innings.
The Knights broke out with six runs in the fourth inning with runs from Hannah Silva, Lineberger, Maddi Madrid, Talia Large and Dri Follendore.
The team also swiped nine bases, including three by Silva.
Coaches Nick Silva and Ruthie Pierce said they were proud of how the team came together and rallied around each other in encouragement. The Knights are a young team with seven freshmen, most of whom began playing softball in January.
Desert Christian’s next game is on Tuesday against Trinity Classical Academy.
Swimming
Winterfest Invitational
WALNUT — The Quartz Hill swim team had 31 swims during the Winterfest Invitational prelims on Friday at Mt. San Antonio College. Out of those swims, 24 produced a new best time.
“(Today’s) finals should be really fun, and we are looking forward to getting our relays going,” Quartz Hill coach Brian Reed said.
On the girls side, Bethany Burga qualified for the 200-yard freestyle with a CIF consideration time of 2 minutes, 1.98 seconds and the 100-yard backstroke with a CIF automatic time of 1:01.69.
Emily Drossel qualified in the 100-yard freestyle with CIF automatic times in the 100-yard freestyle (54.04) and the 100-yard backstroke (1:00.77).
Kiana Hernandez posted a CIF consideration time of 2:25.22 to qualify for the 200 IM finals, and a CIF consideration time of 1:02.37 to qualify in the 100-yard butterfly.
Sophia Washington earned a CIF consideration time of 2:28.03 in the 200 IM and the 100-yard breaststroke (1:16.26).
On the boys side, Tibor Petho qualified for the final in the 200-yard freestyle with a CIF consideration time of 1:46.09 and will swim in the final heat of the 500-yard freestyle today.
AJ Petho earned a CIF consideration time in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:06.06) and is the first alternate for today’s final.
Ethan Howell also earned a CIF consideration time in the 100 breast (1:07.39).
Quartz Hill defeats Palmdale
PALMDALE — The Quartz Hill boys and girls swim teams defeated Palmdale on Thursday at Marie Kerr Pool.
The Royals had several young swimmers make their varsity debuts as the upperclassmen are competing in the Winterfest Invitational, Friday and today, at Mt. San Antonio College.
The Quartz Hill girls won 135-23, while the boys won 135-26.
The Royals’ Isabelle Drossel won the girls 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2 minutes, 13.77 seconds and was also a part of the winning 200-yard medley relay, 200 free relay and 400-free relay squads.
Quartz Hill’s Emily Drossel, also a part of the three winning relays, was victorious in the 50 freestyle with a time of 26.83.
Kansas Whitten won the 200 individual medley (2:58.69) and the 500 free (7:13.59) for the Royals, while Kiana Hendrique won the 100 butterfly (1:06.07), Racquel Wesley won the 100 free (1:13.28), Bethany Burga won the 100 backstroke (1:05.21) and Sophia Washington posted a victory in the 100 breaststroke (1:21.26).
Palmdale’s Ximena (no last name provided) took second place in the 200 free (2:51.09) and third in the 100 breaststroke (1:40.15).
Tibor Petho helped the Quartz Hill boys win all three relays, as he also won the 50 freestyle (23.77).
AJ Petho added a win in the 100 freestyle (55.20) to the three relay wins, while relay teammate Miguel Valencia won the 100 butterfly (1:05.20) and the fourth relay member Ethan Howell was victorious in the 100 breaststroke (1:09.87).
Evan Leos won the 200 free (2:14.33) for the Royals, while Luke Young won the 200 IM (2:28.39), Kody Winland won the 500 free (6:52.16) and Jeremy Johnson won the 100 backstroke (1:07.35).
Palmdale had four third-place finishes on the boys side. Abe was third in the 200 free (2:51.67) and the 100 backstroke (1:38.59) and Jacob was third in the 100 breaststroke (1:33.13). The Falcons’ 200 free relay team was also third (2:04.38).
