Royals cruise to GL title

QUARTZ HILL — The Golden League boys volleyball championship was decided on the final day of the regular season on Friday night at Quartz Hill High School.
Quartz Hill and Highland entered the match with identical 12-1 league records.
The Royals dominated the match, beating the Bulldogs in straight sets 25-19, 25-23, 25-19 to win the league title for the seventh consecutive season.
“It means a lot. I’ve won it every year I’ve been here, but I’ve never been the spearhead like this,” Quartz Hill senior Marcus Bonner said. “To be able to facilitate the ball so much and help everyone else to achieve something I’ve achieved and enjoy it while being on varsity is awesome. I’m glad I was able to bring the energy and the level of competition so my team can win it as well.
“The road has been crazy. We started off with a little bit of a lack of chemistry, a lack of melding. To see how far we’ve come, to beat a team we struggled so much against like this, it means a lot. Coming off those two years, my sophomore year we didn’t even get a season in. Last year, I feel like I didn’t play at my peak. Coming in like this, probably my last year of playing volleyball because I’m not playing at the higher level, it’s just insane. It hasn’t really sunk in yet. I think when I get back home and sit on the couch, ‘Man, we really won league again. I was the guy for it.’”
Quartz Hill won the title last year during an abbreviated season, going 4-0 in league, as three Golden League teams did not play. There was no season in 2020. Quartz Hill went undefeated in the last full season, in 2019.
Quartz Hill defeated Highland in five sets on March 30 in the first matchup, 25-18, 19-25, 25-19, 23-25, 15-12. The Royals’ lone loss in league play was at Lancaster in five sets on April 13.
“I thought we played really well,” Quartz Hill coach Ryan Dunham said. “The first go-around, it was a barn burner. It went five sets. But these guys, they’ve been working real hard for the last two weeks. This game has been circled on our calendar for the last few weeks. We’ve been training, basically for this game.
“We’ve been able to go back and look at film and really break down what Highland wanted to do. It’s interesting, because these two teams know each other so well, because I coach a lot of them in club and they play with a lot of my guys in club, so we know each other really well and what our tendencies are. We really studied. Credit to my guys, they stuck to the game plan all night long. It’s what we were trying to do.”
The first set went back and forth before Quartz Hill took a 4-3 lead it would not relinquish, leading by as many as five points in the set.
Quartz Hill juniors Benjamin Hardani and Nilesh Kumar combined on a block on set point.
Kumar had three blocks in the set and Hardani also had a kill.
“Fantastic. The struggle we had the first time we played them is completely different from the feeling we have here and winning in three,” Bonner said. “I feel that I was getting the ball more. We were all together. The chemistry worked better together. It was just perfect. Everything worked perfect. Everybody played their position. It was just beautiful.
“Obviously when you play a team a second time you get coaching adjustments, so coaches are telling us what to fix and what not to do, what to do and what to be ready for. Also, it’s been a few weeks since we’ve played them. We played some tough teams in between. We played a lot higher level teams, especially. These guys are like Division 5 or 6. We were playing Division 1 teams in between. We got a lot of good reps. I think that was really helpful, especially against the top spin server. We struggled against him the first time. This time we were completely ready, because we brought in a guy from AVC who had a great top spin and helped us out in practice.”
Highland senior Kai Tyson and junior Cameron Taylor both had four kills in the first set.
Quartz Hill started the second set with a 5-0 run, with Bonner scoring a block on the fifth point.
Highland rallied to tie the set at 9-9 and took their first lead at 19-18.
But the Bulldogs’ lead was brief as Quartz Hill never trailed after taking a 20-19 lead on an ace by sophomore Kristian Ramones.
Highland was able to tie the set twice, 22-all and 23-all, but the Royals closed out the set with two consecutive points.
Bonner had five kills and two blocks in the set and Taylor and Highland senior Gianluca Aquino both had four kills and a block for the Bulldogs.
“They worked hard, but we could have done a lot better,” Highland coach Kimberly Manzo said. “We came in too confident. The kids weren’t prepared. They felt like mistake after mistake. They just weren’t giving it their all. They kept putting their heads down instead of bringing their heads back up.
“Because of the fact we took them to five sets the first time, we thought the second time would be the same thing. We came in confident that we were going to go all the way to five, but you saw what happened.”
Highland had a momentary lead to start the third set, but Quartz Hill never trailed after taking. 2-1 lead on an ace by Kumar.
The Royals led by as many as seven, twice in the third set: 17-10 on a block by Bonner and junior Taysen Ford and 24-17.
Ramones clinched the victory will a kill on set and match point, on the fourth attempt.
Bonner had four kills and two blocks in the set, Ford had three kills and a block, Kumar had a block and an ace and Hardani had two kills.
“We weren’t as aggressive as we were in the tournament,” Highland senior setter Christian Cadesma said. “I think we can play a lot better.
“We came in a little too confident. We didn’t play our game all the way through.”
The CIF-Southern Section playoff brackets will be released on Monday.
“Right now we’re just keeping our heads up and we’re congratulating Quartz Hill on their win and then we’re going to come stronger during the playoffs,” Manzo said.
Aquino said the Bulldogs have time to regroup for the playoffs.
“Just got to get into the gym and work,” Aquino said. “We just got to fix our mistakes and do what we can.
“Overall we did great as a team.”
Highland has made great strides the last few seasons, after finishing last in the Golden League in 2019. The Bulldogs have finished second the last two seasons.
The Royals held a brief ceremony for Senior Night prior to the game, honoring their lone senior: Bonner.
Bonner will study international business at San Diego State.
“I hope to get paid to travel somewhere,” Bonner joked.
