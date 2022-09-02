Royals cruise past Eagles

LANCASTER — It might sound like a broken record. And certainly the dead horse doesn’t need to be beaten anymore.
But once again, Quartz Hill opened its Golden League season with its hopes set on yet another league championship.
The Royals are seeking their seventh consecutive league title, to be exact. In fact, Quartz Hill has won 13 of the last 14 league championships.
It’s quest started on Thursday evening in Lancaster’s Gymnasium. Temperatures reached more than 90 degrees inside the gym, but it was the Royals who continued their hot play.
Behind Rachel Plantiga’s eight kills, Quartz Hill jumped out of the blocks quick with a convincing 25-8, 25-20, 25-12 victory over the Eagles.
“On any given night we have five or six players that can lead us in hitting.,” Royals head coach Dave Gutierrez said. “It’s nice to have the depth that we can pick up the slack. Even our bench is very productive.
“We have 11 seniors on this team. They have the experience and the composure to go deep in the playoffs. I think we can make a deep run. We’re complete in every position and that showed tonight.”
Gutierrez said Quartz Hill (6-1, 1-0) was dropped to CIF-Southern Section Division 5 from Division 4, which it has played in previous seasons.
First things first. The Royals must handle their business over the next month and a half.
“I thought we performed very well, especially in this heat,” said Quartz Hill’s Leah Gillie, who finished with three kills, two blocks and four aces. “All of our players are very consistent and we don’t rely on just one player. I thought we played well but not to our full potential. I think we can improve in less (hitting) errors and passing off the net. We just have to continue to stay consistent (throughout league) and continue to execute.”
Quartz Hill was able to spread the wealth offensively as it had seven players with two or more kills. Sky Johns had four kills, while Anaiya Cooper and Sarah Garcia each had three. Eight players had at least one ace for the Royals.
Quartz Hill took advantage in the first set following a 6-0 run, including three kills by three different players, to take a 14-5 lead. The Eagles (4-2, 1-1) had no answer as the Royals rolled.
“I thought we got in our own heads, which obviously affected our play tonight,” Lancaster head coach Alexandria Tejeda said. “A lot of teams get intimidated because of the name (Quartz Hill), but I think it was definitely a falling out on our own end. Our girls seem to choose when to play good and it’s frustrating
“I am disappointed because I know how great they can play. This is a tough loss, but I told the girls they have to learn from this one.”
The Eagles played much more inspired volleyball in the second set. They were able to keep the set close and within striking distance. Still, the Royals maintained a two-point lead. Leading 17-15, Quartz Hill reeled of the next seven of eight points to lead 24-16. Lancaster made things interesting by winning four consecutive points, but a kill by Johns sealed the set.
“I think we were all pretty nervous,” Lancaster’s Sherielle Rodriguez said. “But, at the end of the day, what beat us was ourselves. We could have played so much better, but I’m still proud of my girls. We did our best to keep our heads high, but they are a good team. Next time, though, I know we will play much better. We just have to adjust to them. I know we can learn from this and we have a great season ahead of us.”
The Eagles led 3-2 before Quartz Hill went on a 9-0 run on serves by Gillie. That stretch included three aces, a kill by Plantinga and blocks by Cooper and her sister Maliyah.
Rodriguez and Camryn Boyer led Lancaster with three kills each. Mya Colquitt and Daisy Galvan led the Eagles with three blocks each.
Ironically, and you don’t hear this very often, Quartz Hill is in second place in the league standings behind Highland and, surprisingly, AV High, teams that hold 2-0 records. The Royals trail both teams by a half game because their game against Palmdale on Tuesday was postponed due to the school being on lockdown.
