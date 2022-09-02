 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
Girls Volleyball | Golden League: Quartz Hill 3, Lancaster 0

Royals cruise past Eagles

Quartz Hill opens GL with victory

  • 0
QH-Lanc VB 1

JOHN SANDERS/Valley Press Sports Correspondent

Lancaster’s setter (left) sets the ball as Quartz Hill’s Rachel Platinga (front), Leah Gillie (center) and Abby Rosales (back) get ready for a chance to block during Friday’s Golden League match.

LANCASTER — It might sound like a broken record. And certainly the dead horse doesn’t need to be beaten anymore.

But once again, Quartz Hill opened its Golden League season with its hopes set on yet another league championship.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.