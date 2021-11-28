Royals Crowned

COMPTON — The Quartz Hill football team started celebrating in the third quarter Saturday night.
The Royals had built a 35-point lead and were dominating so completely that there was a running clock in the fourth quarter.
The celebration continued long after the game was over, as Quartz Hill won the CIF-Southern Section Division 12 championship with a 43-8 win over Compton in the championship game at Compton College.
“It’s indescribable,” Quartz Hill senior Aiden Agnor said. “It’s a mixture of joy. I want to laugh and cry. You always imagine what it’s going to feel like, but you can never actually predict it.
“We knew if we came out here and did what we’re supposed to do, this would be how the game would go, but it took us a little bit. We found our rhythm. It was just doing our jobs. We knew what we had to do.”
The Royals (9-4) scored five touchdowns after Compton (7-6) tied the game at 8 early in the first quarter.
“It feels great,” Quartz Hill senior quarterback CJ Crawford said. “It hasn’t hit yet. It was just buying into what the coaches were calling and believing what they were calling.
“They set me up for a great offense today. It was just great all around. Everybody bought in and did their job.”
Crawford rushed for a team-high 122 yards on 11 carries and completed 10-of-15 passes for 97 yards.
The Royals finished with 361 total yards, with two players finishing with over 100 yards in rushing.
The Quartz Hill defense held Compton to 82 yards in the second half and forced all four Compton turnovers in the second half.
“It feels great,” Quartz Hill coach James Vondra said. “It’s very rewarding. We’ve been telling our guys all year, we still have not played with everybody. We still have not played that game where we have played with everybody. We haven’t played that game where everybody clicked and when it happens you guys are going to see the results of our hard work. You guys are going to see how exciting it is to be in that situation. It just happened to work out for us in the championship game. Everything was clicking tonight.”
The Royals led 23-8 at halftime and scored 20 points in the third quarter.
Compton looked like it was seizing momentum to start the second half, marching down the field on the opening possession. But Compton fumbled the ball and senior Samuel Diaz recovered it for the Royals.
Quartz Hill capitalized on the turnover.
Crawford scored on a 2-yard run to cap a 10-play, 50-yard drive.
“Our linemen said they were getting tired,” Vondra said. “They were wearing them down. When we knew that, we just stuck to our game plan.
“What a time for everything to come together, in the championship game.”
Compton fumbled on its next drive, which was recovered by Agnor.
The Royals capitalized on the turnover again, with Quartz Hill junior Ashtin Dupleasis scoring on a 5-yard run to cap a 10-play, 80-yard drive.
“It feels great,” Dupleasis said. “Our team came together and got the W.
“We had to keep on punching it down their throat.”
Dupleasis finished with 109 yards rushing on 19 carries, as the Royals finished with 264 yards rushing.
Dupleasis scored on the Royals’ next possession, after Quartz Hill senior Jonathan Sepulveda recovered a Compton fumble on its third consecutive possession to start the second half.
Dupleasis scored on a 3-yard run in the final minute of the third quarter to cap the scoring and give Quartz Hill a 43-8 lead.
The Royals played their reserves in the fourth quarter with a running clock.
The Quartz Hill defense held Compton to 226 total yards.
Compton completed its first pass on the final drive of the game, with its reserves, but the next Compton pass attempt was intercepted by Quartz Hill sophomore Jeffrey Kavanagh.
Compton senior running back Deon Johnson finished with 142 yards rushing on 13 carries and Erick Barrios had 71 yards on 14 carries.
The Royals got off to a solid start in the game, scoring on the opening drive.
Quartz Hill senior wide receiver Nicholas Williams caught a 22-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback CJ Crawford on third and 10 on the sixth play of the drive. Crawford scored on a run on the 2-point conversion after an offsides penalty on Compton.
Compton was able to answer immediately, scoring on the first play of their first drive.
Compton senior Deon Johnson broke through up the middle and pulled away for an 80-yard touchdown run as Compton tied the game 8-8.
The Royals scored again on their third possession on a 26-yard TD run by Crawford, to cap a 17-play, 81-yard, seven minute and 31 second drive, giving the Royals a 16-8 lead.
After the Quartz Hill defense stopped Compton at midfield on the following drive, the Royals put together a two-minute drill to score again before halftime.
Quartz Hill ran two quick plays to reach the Compton 35-yard line and Quartz Hill junior running back Ashtin Dupleasis scored on a 35-yard run, giving the Royals a 23-8 lead at halftime.
Quartz Hill won the Division 10 championship in 2017, with a 26-21 win over Dos Pueblos at Quartz Hill High School.
The Royals won their first title in 2008 and were making their fifth championship game appearance.
Quartz Hill lost to Bishop Diego in the first round of the State 3-AA playoffs in 2017.
The Royals finished third in the Golden League with a 4-3 record.
Quartz Hill finished tied for second place during the spring season.
The Royals finished third in league in 2019 and lost in the first round of the Division 7 playoffs, 35-6 to West Ranch.
Compton won its lone title in 1978 and advanced to the championship game the following year.
Compton finished tied for third in the tough Moore League, with Long Beach Jordan.
Three teams from the Moore League advanced to the championship game.
Compton advanced to the championship game with a 52-35 win at Tahquitz.
Compton finished 2-3 in the spring season and fourth in league and tied for third in 2019, losing in the first round of the Division 11 playoffs.
