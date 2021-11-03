Royals compete at girls golf championships

RIVERSIDE — The Quartz Hill girls golf team shot 469 in the CIF-Southern Section Division 2 playoffs at Jurupa Hills Country Club on Tuesday.
Junior Terry Muller led the Royals with a 91, while freshman Rylin Raposas shot 93, junior Taylor Waters followed with 94, Sabrina Redifer added 95, Samantha Redifer picked up a 96 and Alyssa Castellanos shot 102.
Arcadia won the division title with a 384, while West Ranch took second with 389.
The Royals were without Golden League champion Kylie Warner, who will be competing in the CIF-Southern Section Individual Championship and SCGA Qualifying Tournament on Thursday at River Ridge Country Club.
Warner went to the SoCal Championships last season and is hoping to get to the State Championships this season.
The Royals won another undefeated Golden League title this season and earned all five qualifying spots in individuals. Warner is the last girls gold player still in the playoffs.
Girls Tennis
Western Christian 14, Palmdale 4
The Palmdale girls tennis team lost to Western Christian in the wildcard round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 playoffs on Tuesday.
The Falcons (8-8) finished fourth in the Golden League this season.
Western Christian will play a first-round match at Apple Valley today.
