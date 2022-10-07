 Skip to main content
High School Girls Volleyball | Golden League: Quartz Hill 3, Highland 0

Royals clinch GL crown

Quartz Hill tops Highland to win 6th straight title

PALMDALE — The Quartz Hill girls volleyball team achieved one of its goals for the season Thursday night at Highland High School.

The Royals won their sixth consecutive Golden League title with a straight-set victory 25-13, 25-16, 25-17 over the Bulldogs.

