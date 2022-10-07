Royals clinch GL crown

PALMDALE — The Quartz Hill girls volleyball team achieved one of its goals for the season Thursday night at Highland High School.
The Royals won their sixth consecutive Golden League title with a straight-set victory 25-13, 25-16, 25-17 over the Bulldogs.
Quartz Hill remained undefeated in league play, improving to 22-2 overall and 12-0 in league, while Highland (17-9, 9-3) falls into a tie for second place with Lancaster.
There are two league games remaining in the regular season next week, both Quartz Hill and Highland play in tournaments this weekend as the CIF-Southern Section playoffs start in two weeks.
“I think every year a league championship is obviously the starting point for us,” Quartz Hill coach David Gutierrez said. “It is one goal achieved. Most years it’s a starting point, because we want to get deep in the playoffs. We want to be a semifinal team. We want to be able to compete at the state level in the state tournament. This year is especially so, because we dropped down a division and we knew we had a lot of seniors and a lot of experience, girls who were really well trained.
“I think right from the get-go, the very first day practically, we were talking about league championships, but also things bigger than league championship.”
The Royals had a subdued celebration following the victory.
“I believe it’s kind of a usual thing for Quartz Hill,” Quartz Hill senior Rachel Plantinga said of the league title. “I think it’s really important to keep going and I think it shows the younger girls that they have expectations to live up to.”
Quartz Hill senior Leah Gillie has been a part of four league title teams as a four-year varsity player.
“For me, it means the same as every year,” Gillie said. “I feel like it’s more of us getting ready for playoffs and I think that’s what we’re all thinking at this moment and time.
“I think we’re good. Where we are right now, is where we want to be. But also there are little things, where we could get higher. I think that’s the whole point of this tournament, is to learn about ourselves against those high level teams for playoffs, so that’s what I like about it.”
The Royals dominated the match, leading almost the entire way, except for during the first point of the second set.
Quartz Hill jumped out to a 6-0 lead to start the first set and led by as many as 13 points, 18-5.
Quartz Hill senior Paige Stuart and Plantinga both had three kills apiece in the opening set, Gillie had two and senior Skye Johns and junior Maliyah Cooper both had two kills.
“I think we played very consistently,” said Plantinga, a second-year varsity player. “Sometimes it’s hard to play a rival team, because we get intimidated, but we went in with a mindset that, we’re going to a big tournament this weekend actually, so we’re in the mindset of playoffs now. I think it’s really important that we’re consistent with our passing and our setting and our hitting and our serving. I think really that showed today.”
Highland scored the first point of the second set, on a kill by junior Samiyah Edwards.
But it would be the only lead for the Bulldogs and it was short-lived, as Quartz Hill senior libero Caroline Toberman gave the Royals a 2-1 lead with an ace.
The Royals led by as many as 12 points, 23-11, on a block by Gillie.
“I think we played very well,” Gillie said. “I think we played, honestly, to our best abilities. Everyone hustled. Everyone was calling the ball. Everyone did their shots. Everyone did their job. So I feel that each person was accountable for their own thing. It was very warming to know that, that you have your other player’s trust.”
Gillie had four kills, an ace and a block in the second set, Plantinga had two kills and an ace, Johns had two kills and senior setter Taylor Boone had one of her two kills in the match.
Edwards had three kills for Highland in the set and junior Savannah Anaya had three kills and a block.
Quartz Hill scored eight unanswered points to start the third set, on two kills by Johns and one from both Gillie and Stuart.
The Royals led by 10 points twice in the set and got set and match point on the first opportunity.
Johns led the Royals with three kills in the set, Gillie and Stuart both had two kills apiece, Plantinga had one kill and one ace, Boone and senior Sarah Garcia both had one kill apiece and senior Emma Frazer had one ace.
Highland senior Celeste Anaya had four kills and one block in the third set.
“I do agree Quartz Hill played stronger than the last time we saw them,” Highland coach Adam Burger said. “Huge improvement on their side. Ton of respect to that.
“As far as our team coming from a tough loss at Lancaster, we ended up pulling in a rough start, but I think we found our ground. We went a long way.”
Quart Hill swept Highland in straight sets 25-19, 25-20, 25-9 in the first meeting on Sept. 13.
Highland was coming off a tough five-set loss at Lancaster on Tuesday.
“We need to come in today and we wanted to be dominant right from the get-go,” Gutierrez said. “We have a big tournament this weekend, where we’re playing some of the top teams.”
The Royals are playing in a high-level tournament in San Diego over the weekend, facing the No. 5 team from Florida and one of the top teams from San Diego.
“We wanted to come in and be dominant tonight in preparation for that,” Gutierrez said. “This tournament is always at the end of the season, because we want to get ready for playoffs. We’re going to this tournament for the expressed purpose of finding out our weaknesses, because there’s teams that can point them out for us, so that’s why we do it. We anticipate that there’s going to be some challenges, but that’s why we do it. I’m looking forward to it.”
Quartz Hill is ranked No. 2 in this week’s CIF-Southern Section Division 5 poll, while Highland is ranked No. 2 in Division 7.
The Royals lost a Division 4 first-round match last season, the first CIF-Southern Section playoffs in two years.
Quartz Hill won a CIF-Southern Section championship in 2018.
Highland plays in the Sylmar Tournament this weekend.
“Between that and our last two matches, we want to be as strong as we can for playoffs,” Burger said. “Looking forward to Division 7.”
Highland honored its eight seniors, as well as the 12 Quartz Hill seniors, before the match.
