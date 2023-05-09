 Skip to main content
Track and Field | CIF-SS Division 1 Prelims

Royals, Bulldogs athletes move on to CIF-SS Finals

MISSION VIEJO — Six Antelope Valley individuals and one relay team qualified for the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 Track and Field Finals on Saturday at the CIF-SS Division Prelims at Trabuco Hills High School. 

Quartz Hill had the most qualifiers and broke some school records along the way. Highland’s Matthew Donis, the CIF-State Cross Country champion and All-American, qualified in both the boys 1,600 and 3,200 meters.

