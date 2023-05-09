Royals, Bulldogs athletes move on to CIF-SS Finals

MISSION VIEJO — Six Antelope Valley individuals and one relay team qualified for the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 Track and Field Finals on Saturday at the CIF-SS Division Prelims at Trabuco Hills High School.
Quartz Hill had the most qualifiers and broke some school records along the way. Highland’s Matthew Donis, the CIF-State Cross Country champion and All-American, qualified in both the boys 1,600 and 3,200 meters.
The top nine in each event qualified for CIF-SS Finals this Saturday at Moorpark High School.
Quartz Hill’s girls 4x100 relay team of Adonijah Currie, Sanaiya Watkins, Brandee Hollins and Lea Rachal took fifth with a time of 47.45 seconds.
Adonijah Currie, who is committed to Arizona State, also qualified for finals with a fifth-place finish in the 400 (56.60) and a fourth-place finish in the 200 (24.35).
Watkins finished with the top time in the 300 hurdles for a personal-record 43.56 and finished sixth in the 100 with a PR of 14.59.
Quartz Hill’s Brianne Smith was seventh overall in the 3,200 (10:51.47), while Hollins finished 10th in the 100 with a PR of 12.10 and will be the first alternate for Finals. Hollins was also 13th in the 200 (25.32)
Quartz Hill’s Lea Rachal took 26th in the 400 (1:00.76), Laisette Rachal was 25th in the 800 (2:21.54) and MaKena Wright leaped a personal-best 32 feet in the triple jump to take 34th.
Quartz Hill’s Adonyss Currie broke the school record in both the boys 100 and 200 meters. He finished fourth in the 100 with a personal-best 10.52 and was fifth in the 200 with a personal-best 21.71.
Alex Manzano also broke the school record in the boys 1,600 for the Royals with a time of 4:16.27 to take fifth and advance to CIF-SS Finals.
Quartz Hill’s Alex Mercer was 38th in the 200 (22.95) and 16th in the 400 with a personal-best 50.42, while Owen Fellows threw a personal-record 126-00 in the discus to finish 23rd.
The Quartz Hill boys 4x100 relay team finished 24th (43.67), while Camren Smith was 18th in the triple jump (41-11.25) and Dorsey Davis was 25th in the triple jump (41-05.50).
Donis finished eighth in the 1,600 and fourth in the 3,200 (9:10.76).
Highland’s Justin Wyatt Jr. finished 30th in the 110 hurdles (15.96), while the boys 4x100 relay team was 28th (44.09) and the 4x400 relay team was 39th (3:37.60).
Lanai Gant finished 10th in the girls 400 for the Bulldogs with a personal-best time of 57.93. She will be the first alternate. Gant also finished 20th in the girls 200 (25.65).
Highland’s Kamorah Cummings took 38th in the 800 (2:28.11), while the girls 4x100 relay team was 34th (51.52) and the girls 4x400 relay team was 25th (4:13.72).
Lancaster freshman Reagan Billet is the second alternate in the girls discus after finishing 11th with a throw of 113-03.00. Her Eagles teammate, Aitor Urionabarrenechea, finished 30th in the boys shot put (43-03).
Knight’s Evone Eke took 19th in the girls 100 (12.46), while the girls 4x100 relay team was 13th (48.83), Kyla Jones finished 23rd in the long jump (15-10.75), Anaya Tryon took 33rd in the girls 100 (12.75) and Katherine Macias was 31st in the girls shot put (30-01.75) and 40th in the girls discus (81-10.50).
Palmdale’s 4x100 boys relay team finished 19th (43.32), while freshman Brandon Robinson tied for 20th in the high jump with a personal-best 5-09.00 and 27th in the triple jump (40-11.75).
Eastside’s Matthew Sacramento placed 21st in the boys discus with a personal-record throw of 127-07.50.
