Royals boys basketball wins two in tourney

The Quartz Hill boys basketball team defeated Compton 61-44 on Tuesday in the Nogales Christmas Classic.
Eleven different Royals players scored in the game.
Roman Armstrong led Quartz Hill (10-6) with 11 points, Ben Hardani scored nine, Elijah Santa picked up seven and Jaidyn Norman and Isaac Valle scored six apiece.
Jaden Fisher scored five for the Royals, while Richard Stogsdill, Jalen Ignacio and Tyler Ervin put in four points apiece, Nasir Tutt added three and Houston Brown contributed two points.
Quartz Hill defeated Yorba Linda 57-49 on Monday in its first game in the tournament.
Norman led the team with 21 points, while Ervin scored 12 and Armstrong had eight.
The Royals play La Serna in the tournament at 3 p.m. today.
— Glendale 61, Eastside 57
— Harvard-Westlake 2, Knight 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.