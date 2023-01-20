Royals bounce back with win over Lions

LANCASTER — The Quartz Hill girls basketball team rebounded from Tuesday’s loss to Lancaster with a 46-38 victory over host Eastside on Thursday.
The Royals (15-6, 7-3 GL) led 25-20 at halftime and extended their lead to 36-24 entering the final quarter.
Malaiyah Paulk led Quartz Hill with 15 points, followed by Grace Faulk with 14 points.
The Royals’ Ariana Antunez finished with seven points, going 7-for-10 at the free throw line. Eastside (7-6, 4-5) started to foul at the end of the game and Antunez went 6-for-8 at the line in the final minutes.
“Ariana Antunez was huge at the free throw line,” Quartz Hill coach Dean Miller said.
Eastside’s April Medrano led all scorers with 21 points.
It was the second pink game of the Royals’ Pink Week. They have raised $150 of their $300 goal for the City of Hope with five days to go in their fundraiser.
Their final pink game will be on Tuesday at home against Antelope Valley.
Eastside plays at Palmdale on Tuesday.
Lancaster 44, Knight 35
PALMDALE — The Lancaster girls basketball team continued its second-half redemption tour with a 44-35, Golden League victory over Knight on Thursday at Knight High.
The Eagles (11-8, 6-4 GL), who lost to the Hawks (10-6, 7-3), 38-32, on Dec. 6, have avenged three losses in the first three games of the second half and inched their way closer to clinching a playoff spot.
“That was a good win,” Lancaster coach Erick Price said. “If we can win the last three out of four games we’ll be in the playoffs.”
The game was tied at 13 after the first quarter and Lancaster took a 26-22 lead into halftime. The Eagles led 38-31 heading into the third quarter.
Senior Shaniya Sinclair scored 14 points for Lancaster.
“She kept us in the game and then they started double teaming her,” Price said. “Then Mya and Alena stepped up. … We can only go as far as (Sinclair) takes us. We rely heavily on her.”
Freshman Alena Wilson led the Eagles with 16 points and Mya Colquitt added 12.
Amia Tate led the Hawks with 15 points, Riley Asp put in 10 and Alia Tate added four.
Knight, now tied with Quartz Hill for second place in league, plays host to Littlerock on Tuesday, while Lancaster, sitting alone in fourth place, plays host to first-place Highland.
“We have a big test Tuesday, so we’ll prepare for Highland,” Price said.
Girls Soccer
Rosamond 1, Cal City 0
CALIFORNIA CITY — The Rosamond girls soccer team defeated California City 1-0 with a first-half goal on Thursday in a High Desert League game in California City.
Alexy Finch scored the lone goal for the Roadrunners (7-10, 5-2 HDL) on an assist by Danielle Ponce in the first half.
Rosamond held on from there as goalkeeper Kylee Eubanks-Hemme recorded five saves for the shutout victory.
“Another great game for us, defensively,” Rosamond coach Mark Notterman said. “Kylee played great in goal, as usual, and our back line played extremely well. Burgundy Davison, Arely Alameda, Nissa Vasquez, Vanessa Ponce and Laylany Gonzalez are all playing great defense. Unfortunately, this stuff isn’t easy to see in stat sheets, but their contributions are tangible. Laylany and Burgundy, especially.”
The Roadrunners play at Kern Valley on Monday, while the Ravens (5-9-1, 3-4) play host to Bishop this Saturday.
Girls Soccer Scores
— Desert 10, Boron 0
— Bishop Montgomery 2, Paraclete 0
— Knight 3, Lancaster 0
— Quartz Hill 5, Eastside 0
— Palmdale 0, Littlerock 0
— Highland 6, Antelope Valley 0
Boys Soccer Score
— Rosamond 4, California City 2
Girls Basketball Scores
— Highland 55, Antelope Valley 20
— Kern Valley 41, Desert 39
— Vasquez 46, Lancaster Baptist 24
Boys Basketball Score
— Vasquez 56, Lancaster Baptist 22
