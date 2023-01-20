 Skip to main content
High School Sports Roundup

Royals bounce back with win over Lions

Quartz Hill girls basketball pink

Contributed photo

The Quartz Hill girls basketball players and coaches pose in their pink uniforms on Thursday at Eastside High. The Royals won the game 46-38. They are wearing pink uniforms and raising money for City of Hope during a weeklong pink event, which finishes on Tuesday.

LANCASTER — The Quartz Hill girls basketball team rebounded from Tuesday’s loss to Lancaster with a 46-38 victory over host Eastside on Thursday.

The Royals (15-6, 7-3 GL) led 25-20 at halftime and extended their lead to 36-24 entering the final quarter.

