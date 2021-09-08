PALMDALE — The triple-digit heat knocked out a couple of teams in a Golden League girls golf match at Rancho Vista Golf Course on Tuesday.
But the Quartz Hill squad finished out the nine holes with a team score 218 over shorthanded Palmdale.
Highland and Lancaster both dropped out of the league tournament after a couple of holes.
“I think the heat definitely played a factor into today’s match,” Quartz Hill junior Kylie Warner said. “It was brutal enough to have the other teams DQ.”
Warner led the way for the Royals with a 1-over 37.
“My round was decent,” she said. “I was very consistent on making pars but, unfortunately, bogeyed No. 7 with no birdies to cover it up.”
Warner was followed in scoring by junior teammates Terry Muller (41), Samantha Redifer (46) and Taylor Waters (47), who tied with freshman Rylin Raposas (47).
Palmdale’s Kiara Obando, Adamarie Quintanilla and Grace Wiggins all ended up with 72.
Quartz Hill will play Hart on Thursday. Then, the Royals and the Falcons are in the same Golden League group on Sept. 16 with Knight and Littlerock at Antelope Valley Country Club.
Lancaster, Highland, Eastside and Antelope Valley will compete at AVCC on Sept. 14.
Girls Volleyball
Rosamond 3, California City 1
ROSAMOND — The Rosamond girls volleyball team opened High Desert League play with a 25-19, 25-22, 22-25, 25-10 victory over California City on Tuesday night.
Loress Rodarte recorded five kills and six digs for the Ravens (0-3, 0-1 HDL), while Marai Guinyard picked up 11 digs.
“She received the ball really well for us tonight,” Cal City coach Shane Moore said of Guinyard. “She worked very hard tonight.”
The Ravens host Desert on Thursday before competing in the Mammoth tournament this weekend.
The Roadrunners (3-0, 1-0) play at Antelope Valley in a nonleague match today before returning to league play on Thursday when they host Frazier Mountain.
Quartz Hill 3, Eastside 0
LANCASTER — The Eastside girls volleyball team is fighting for late coach Francis Bosque, who passed away unexpectedly earlier this year.
The Lions fell to Quartz Hill in three sets in a Golden League match on Tuesday, but were competitive in each set of the 25-23, 25-21, 25-23 loss.
“Just need to start trusting each other and it will be only up from there,” Eastside coach, and Bosque’s husband, Steve Miller said. “Cannot wait to play against Quartz Hill next time.”
Emily Story led the way for Eastside (1-3, 1-2 GL) with five kills, five blocks and two aces, while Acacia Wagnor added seven digs, three aces and two kills and Angelica Lara contributed two aces and 16 assists.
The Lions will play at Palmdale on Thursday, while the Royals (7-4, 3-0) take on Antelope Valley at home.
Other volleyball scores
— Highland 3, Antelope Valley 0 (25-4, 25-6, 25-12)
— Knight 3, Lancaster 0 (26-24, 26-24, 25-16)
— Boron 3, Desert 0 (25-18, 25-16, 25-14)
