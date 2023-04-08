 Skip to main content
High School Sports Roundup

Royals baseball wins 15th straight game

LITTLEROCK — The Quartz Hill baseball team won its 15th straight game with a 15-1, six-inning Golden League victory over Littlerock on Friday at Littlerock High.

The Royals (17-3, 8-0 GL) scored their runs in chunks, starting with six in the third to take a 6-1 lead. They added four in the fifth and five in the sixth.

