Royals baseball wins 15th straight game

LITTLEROCK — The Quartz Hill baseball team won its 15th straight game with a 15-1, six-inning Golden League victory over Littlerock on Friday at Littlerock High.
The Royals (17-3, 8-0 GL) scored their runs in chunks, starting with six in the third to take a 6-1 lead. They added four in the fifth and five in the sixth.
Isaac Quintero picked up the win for Quartz Hill, allowing one run on two hits and one walk with five strikeouts in four innings. Brady Larsen finished the final two hitless frames, striking out three.
Quintero was also 3-for-3 at the plate with a double, two runs and an RBI, while Andrew Galindo went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI.
Quartz Hill’s Owen Rice hit a double and drove in a run, while Dominick Lee had two RBIs and Anthony Jones, Troy Johnson, Esteban Sepulveda, Jonathan Osegueda, Ozzy Sanchez, Johnny Mares, Vinny Sanchez and Beau Karrer contributed one RBI apiece. Logan Reddemann was 0-for-0 with three walks and a run scored.
Littlerock’s lone run was a second-inning home run by Joseph Zamudio. Colt Hunter had the only other hit for the Lobos and also drew the lone walk.
Littlerock plays host to Palmdale on Wednesday.
Quartz Hill plays today at Hart in the El Camino Tournament.
EDWARDS AFB — The Desert softball team defeated Mammoth 20-2 in five innings to pick up its first High Desert League win of the season on Friday at Desert High.
Freshman Hayden Escobar hit a triple, walked twice, drove in three runs and scored three runs for the Scorpions (2-5, 1-4 HDL), while junior Eden Hewes hit a home run, walked twice, was hit by a pitch, had two RBIs and scored four runs.
Hewes also earned the win in the circle, allowing two runs on two hits and six walks with nine strikeouts in five innings.
Desert’s Alex Heulvelhorst and Caroline Kesler had two RBIs each and Cheyenne New, Haylie Ruiz, Madison Farmer and Floriani Escobar contributed one RBI apiece.
Desert next plays on April 18 at Frazier Mountain.
