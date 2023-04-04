 Skip to main content
High School Swimming | 2023 Dan Tran Memorial Invitational

Royals back on top

Alvarez wins 100 breaststroke at Dan Tran Invitational

LANCASTER — After falling to Burroughs (Ridgecrest) last year’s Dan Tran Memorial Invitational, the Quartz Hill boys and girls varsity swim teams took back the title in the invite’s 14th installment on Saturday at Eastside Pool.

Aside from Quartz Hill and Burroughs, five other teams competed in the meet: Highland, Lancaster, Eastside, Palmdale and Knight.

