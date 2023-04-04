Royals back on top

LANCASTER — After falling to Burroughs (Ridgecrest) last year’s Dan Tran Memorial Invitational, the Quartz Hill boys and girls varsity swim teams took back the title in the invite’s 14th installment on Saturday at Eastside Pool.
Aside from Quartz Hill and Burroughs, five other teams competed in the meet: Highland, Lancaster, Eastside, Palmdale and Knight.
The meet is named for former Quartz Hill swimmer Dan Tran, who died in a car accident in September 2008. His favorite event, the boys 100-yard breaststroke is the signature event of the meet. The winner’s name is commemorated on a plaque displayed at the meet and features the past winners.
Quartz Hill freshman Conner Alvarez battled Burroughs senior Douglas Bui in the 100 breaststroke on Saturday. Alvarez trailed Bui for most of the race, but pulled even with 10 yards to go.
Alvarez was able to out-touch Bui at the very end, winning the race in 1 minute, 2.25 seconds to Bui’s 1:02.42. Both swimmers earned CIF-Southern Section Division 3 automatic qualifying times.
Alvarez is the first Quartz Hill swimmer to win the event since Nicholas Billmire in 2018.
He is also the first sibling of a past winner to win the race. His brother, Brandon Alvarez, won the event for Lancaster High School in 2015.
Burroughs freshman Dustin Bui earned a D3 consideration time of 1:05.25 as he took third in the 100 breaststroke and Highland sophomore Avery Thompson finished fourth with a Division 4 automatic qualifying time of 1:08.45.
Conner Alvarez also won the 100-yard freestyle with a consideration time of 51.12 seconds and was on the second-place 400-yard relay team — with freshmen Chase Stanford and Xander Martin and sophomore Kristian Loza. They posted a D3 consideration time of 3:37.33.
Alvarez, senior Luke Young, Martin and junior Almos Petho also finished second in the 200 medley relay with a consideration time of 1:49.04. Both relay teams finished behind Burroughs.
Young won the 200-yard freestyle (2:01.56), while sophomore teammate Evan Leos was third (2:06.82) and Highland sophomore Joseph Reyes-Chavez finished fourth with a D4 consideration time of 2:22.51.
Martin won the boys 200 individual medley (2:17.39) and Lancaster sophomore Christian Zeledon was second with a D4 consideration time of 2:26.63.
Douglas Bui won the 50 free for Burroughs with a D3 consideration time of 22.83, while his brother Dustin Bui was second (24:08) and Petho took third (24.55).
Burroughs junior Andrew Bui was the winner in the 100 butterfly with a D3 consideration time of 56.57, while Martin was second (1:00.86) and Quartz Hill junior teammate Tyler Sylvies finished third (1:03.82).
There were six consideration times met in the boys 100 backstroke. Andrew Bui won the race in 59.33 for a D3 consideration time, while second-place Stanford (1:03.13) and third-place Leos (1:03.97) also had D3 consideration times. Knight senior Alexander Gonzalez finished fourth with a D4 consideration time of 1:12.64 and Highland sophomore Byron Arias (1:17.64) and Lancaster junior Daniel Perez (1:20.48) also posted D4 consideration times.
Lancaster, Knight and Palmdale also had D4 consideration times in the 400-yard freestyle relay, while Highland also posted a D4 consideration time in the 200 medley relay.
Petho, Sylvies, senior Oscar Ortiz and Young won the 200 free relay for the Royals with a time of 1:43.26. Highland’s team of seniors Matthew Del Salto and Joshua Hernandez, junior Christopher Macias and sophomore Thompson finished second in the race (1:45.48).
Quartz Hill’s Young won the 500 freestyle with a D3 consideration time of 5:27.62, while Knight freshman Archer Jones was third with a D4 consideration time of 6:47.02.
On the girls side, Quartz Hill sophomore Bethany Burga and junior Isabelle Drossel both posted D3 consideration times in all of their events.
Burga won the 200 IM (2:21.32) and the 100 butterfly (1:03.36), while Drossel won the 50 freestyle (26.66) and the 100 free (58.52). The swimmers also won the 200 medley relay with teammates Charlize Garcia (senior) and Asia Finn (freshman) in 2:04.07 and the 200 free relay (1:53.31).
Finn was second in the 50 free (28.28) behind Drossel and won the 100 breaststroke (1:20.75).
Highland’s 200 free relay team of seniors Alina Ramirez and Kelly Graves, sophomore Joan Cantila and junior Judith Cantila finished second with a D4 consideration time of 2:03.93.
Sophomore Chloe Flores-Martinez, Ramirez and the Cantila sisters also finished second in the 200 medley relay with a D4 consideration time (2:21.35).
Flores-Martinez won the 500 freestyle with a D4 consideration time of 7:02.71 and was second in the 200 free (2:41.20).
Judith Cantila posted D4 consideration times after taking third in the 50 free (30.04) and fourth in the 100 free (1:06.78), while Ramirez also had a D4 consideration time of 1:05.91 after finishing third in the 100 free and second in the 100 breaststroke (1:24.13).
Lancaster’s 200 medley relay team of seniors Hailey Hernandez, Serena Borroel, Kristina Staggers and Cali Felkins also posted a D4 consideration time (third, 2:26.09) and the same team won the 400 free relay with a D4 consideration time of 4:43.73.
Felkins was second in the 200 IM with a D4 consideration time of 2:50.37 and second in the 100 free (1:04.53) with another consideration time.
Borroel was third in the 100 breast with a D4 consideration time (1:25.02).
Knight sophomore Nicole Gomez finished sixth in the 100 free, but posted a D4 consideration time of 1:09.88.
Burroughs’ Sarah Quick won the 100 backstroke, but Quartz Hill’s Brylie Reed was close behind in second (1:21.02) and Highland’s Joan Cantila was third (1:27.84).
The swimmers were able to post CIF qualifying and consideration times because of a touchpad system found in storage last year. The system was purchased decades ago, according to Quartz Hill coach Brian Reed, but are the best the Valley has as CIF requires touchpads in order to qualify for individual playoffs.
