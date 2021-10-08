Royals avenge loss to ’Dogs

QUARTZ HILL — It was not surprising that the Quartz Hill girls volleyball team had a strong start to its Golden League match against Highland on Thursday night.
The Royals had a sizable home crowd, including a lot of visiting fans, with an energetic introduction of the team prior to the rivalry match.
Quartz Hill won the opening set decisively and hung on for a four-set victory, 25-10, 25-22, 23-25, 25-20, at Quartz Hill High to avenge its lone loss in league play.
“I think it was a big improvement from the last time we played Highland,” said Quartz Hill junior Rachel Plantinga, a first-year varsity player. “We came in super determined and that’s what we were working on the entire practice for this, to beat them.
“I think it was kind of the energy. We tried to advertise the game a lot more today. I think having the people in the stands and its been such a long rivalry, we were just so excited to be winning and being ahead and that kind of pushed the energy a lot more.”
Quartz Hill (19-6, 10-1) lost to Highland (11-14, 5-5) in five sets on Sept. 14, snapping Quartz Hill’s Golden League winning streak at 64 consecutive matches.
“I think it was the streak that we had going on, the winning streak, and I personally felt like I was letting down my team,” Plantinga said. “I think by bringing more energy and being more ready on defense and offense, I think it’s uplifted everyone.
“Our practices were a lot more intense and they were a lot more technical, because I feel that was one of the reasons why the first game against Highland went the way it did. It was just the practices. We were a lot more ready. I just think we were a lot more determined.”
The Royals never trailed after taking a 4-3 lead in the opening set, getting three kills from senior Jada Johnson, two from seniors Funmi Olukanmi and Angelee Frazier and one by Plantinga. Junior Caroline Toberman had two aces in the first set.
“We instituted what we’ve been working on,” Quartz Hill coach David Gutierrez said. “I felt good about it. We’re still working on defensive discipline and serving consistently. Those have been two things that have been recurring themes throughout our whole season, is making sure we’re in the right spot, that we’re going for the balls we’re supposed to go for and that we are serving a repeatable ball.
“Otherwise, we have been working a lot on swinging high and the girls did a great job of that tonight, really trying to get that ball higher and higher, because we know that in playoffs we will be facing some big teams, so we know hitting it into the tape will not work for us. That has been one of our focus points this year.”
Quartz Hill never trailed after taking a 3-2 lead in the second set, on a kill by Olukanmi. The Royals’ biggest lead was seven, 24-17, on an ace by Plantinga.
Highland closed with a 5-1 run, denying Quartz Hill on set point five times before Johnson sealed the victory with a kill.
“Honestly, I think Highland played better as the match went on,” Gutierrez said. “Part of it is definitely giving credit to them for being more successful on defense, I think. Another part of it was serves, in Game 3 we missed a good amount of serves, so that hurt us. I think we missed five in Game 3. For us, if we serve well, we’re tough to beat. If we miss serves, if this year is any indication, it looks like when we miss serves, teams can beat us, especially a team that is very motivated like Highland was tonight.”
The two teams exchanged the lead seven times in the third set before Highland took the lead for good at 16-15. The Bulldogs’ biggest lead in the set was four.
Quartz Hill got back-to-back kills by Johnson and senior Gabby Gelfound to cut Highland’s lead to 24-23, but the Bulldogs got set point on their fourth attempt. Highland got key kills by juniors Kaireese Johnson, Claire Martin and Celeste Anaya.
“I’m proud of the work ethic they put out there today,” Highland coach Adam Burger said. “Coming after of our off week of not practicing at all to playing like this, it probably accounted for our slow start. But we gained momentum with every play, every set. I think we played just about the strongest game I think we could today against an extremely skilled team and they won out. As we were saying to the girls, they should be proud of the way that they played.”
The fourth set was another tightly contested one with 15 lead changes before Quartz Hill took the lead for good at 19-18.
The Royals clinched the set with two kills by Johnson and one by junior Paige Stuart down the stretch.
“Jada, our middle, had a really good match for us tonight,” Gutierrez said. “She’s been improving every single game for the last two or three weeks. She’s really had some breakthrough moments over the last week or so. She got a lot of kills for us. We relied a lot on her tonight.”
Johnson had eight kills, as did Plantinga and Olukanmi. Gelfound had seven kills and Frazier had six kills. Toberman had four aces, junior Abby Rosales had 18 assists and Gelfound had 16 assists.
“These are great numbers,” Gutierrez said. “What it means is we’re able to spread our offense around. We don’t have to rely on one girl to get kills. I’m real excited to see everybody really contributing from different locations on the court. It bodes well for the future to have lots of girls who can contribute.”
Kaireese Johnson had three kills in the fourth set for Highland, senior Milana Mercado had two and Martin added one kill in the final set.
The Bulldogs missed two matches last week because they were missing a few players who had to quarantine due to COVID.
“Ultimately that didn’t end up being the reason why and for that not to be the deciding factor in today’s game, just good volleyball, I think both teams should be happy about that,” Burger said. “We’re back at full strength. It took a little while, coming off a hard-fought game against Lancaster where they pushed us to our limits and unfortunately we weren’t able to get there.”
Highland will face Eastside on Tuesday.
Highland is trying to reschedule the Littlerock match that was canceled last week, but probably will not reschedule its match against Antelope Valley.
Quartz Hill will start play in the Field Level Invitational in San Diego today. It features teams from Arizona and Nevada. Quartz Hill was placed in Division 1 of the tournament.
“They place you based on your rankings and standings, so we are going to be playing some teams that will really, really challenge us,” Gutierrez said. “We’re going to be underdogs in that tournament, which is why we go. We want to see teams that are better than us so we can learn from them.”
