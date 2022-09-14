Royals alone at top

QUARTZ HILL — It is still early in the Golden League season, but the Quartz Hill girls volleyball team made an early statement in its quest for another league title.
The Royals, the defending league champions, swept rival Highland in straight sets 25-19, 25-20, 25-9 on Tuesday night at Quartz Hill High School before a sizable, raucous crowd.
“I feel that we played great today,” Quartz Hill senior setter Taylor Boone said. “We’ve been working really hard. Our opponents were really tough. I feel that we worked hard and we worked together. I think that No. 1 was just talking throughout and staying positive.
“Of course, we get so excited when we play a team like Highland. We know that they are going to be tough and they are going to be strong. It’s an opportunity to grow for us and we take it as a challenge. We’re excited for it.”
Both Quartz Hill (13-2, 3-0) and Highland (12-7, 4-1) entered the match as the only remaining unbeaten teams in the Golden League.
“I feel good. Highland is always a really intense match in the Valley,” Quartz Hill coach David Gutierrez said. “We know that they are tough competition most years, so we had to prepare mentally. I think that the girls did that tonight. We had stretches where we were very, very polished and we had times where there were some errors we that made and had some things to work on, but overall I’m very pleased. I’m very pleased with the girls. We’ve come a long way from where we’ve started and we keep getting better.”
The first set went back and forth before Quartz Hill went up 5-4 and built an eight-point lead, 13-5, on kills by sophomore Anaiya Cooper, senior Rachel Plantinga, Boone and senior Paige Stuart.
Highland answered with a 10-0 run to take a 16-14 lead, with two kills by junior Samiyah Edwards, a kill and a block by senior Celeste Anaya and a kill by senior Kaireese Johnson.
Anaya had three kills, two blocks and an ace in the first set, while Edwards had two kills and a block.
There were two ties before Quartz Hill took an 18-17 lead on the first of back-to-back kills by senior Leah Gillie.
Quartz Hill senior Skye Johns had a kill down the stretch for the Royals and Stuart and senior Emma Frazer both had aces.
“We are super positive and loud with each other when we are on a streak, we’re just up and running and ready to go,” said Boone, a second-year varsity player. “I feel that when we start getting on a losing streak, we get more low and calm down. We have to really focus on taking deep breaths.
“We really focus on ‘What are they going to do next?’ Because they are going to grow with us. We have to keep working hard and keep working every single day and keep rising to the top, like them.”
The second set had a similarly competitive start before Quartz Hill took a 5-4 lead it would not relinquish.
The Royals led by as many as eight points, 17-9, on an ace by Plantinga.
“We saw them tonight be able to be pretty disciplined,” Gutierrez said. “They followed the game plan and we were able to get the win.”
Quartz Hill dominated the third set after take a 2-1 lead on a kill by Gillie.
Seven different Quartz Hill players had a kill in the third set, with Gillie leading the way with four. Stuart had two aces and a kill and Boone had a kill and an ace.
Gillie led Quartz Hill with 11 kills and three blocks and Johns had seven kills. Stuart had six aces and senior Caroline Toberman had four.
Johnson had two kills in the second set for Highland.
“The first two sets, we definitely showed up,” Highland coach Adam Burger said. “They were definitely still learning sets. The third set, I think, we dropped our energy and it showed.
“The girls definitely came in with different expectations from each other. I think that that kind of showed. We’ve been working on understanding what we’re capable of, showing it and then, not just proving that we can do it, like we did in the first two sets, but actually coming together enough to pull it off to get the victory.”
Both teams have a wealth of returning players.
The Royals have 11 seniors on their 14-player roster, seven of which are returning varsity players: Johns, Plantinga, Toberman, Gillie, Stuart, Boone and senior Abby Rosales.
Highland has eight returning players from the team that finished third in the Golden League last year.
Quartz Hill and Highland also both entered the match ranked in the top 10 of their respective divisions.
The Royals are ranked No. 4 in the latest CIF-Southern Section Division 5 poll, while Highland was ranked No. 6 in Division 7.
Gutierrez said his team has benefitted from playing in tough tournaments.
“We’ve seen a lot of pretty tough teams over the course of the last few weeks,” he said. “We tried really hard to schedule tournaments where we’re going to be playing teams that will push us. We had some big wins in the preseason. We beat Long Beach Poly, which was huge for us. We beat South Torrance, they’re a D1 school. We beat Viewpoint this past weekend and Viewpoint is ranked in D4.
“We’ve been able to play some really good schools and actually come out victorious, which is difficult. That’s been a really good confidence booster for the girls. I think that they know the they are capable.”
Quartz Hill will host Knight on Thursday and host Palmdale on Friday in a makeup match.
Highland will host Eastside on Thursday.
