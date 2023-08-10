Soccer WWCup Match Moments Photo Gallery

Sweden’s team celebrates after defeating the United States in a penalty shootout in their Women’s World Cup round of 16 soccer match on Sunday in Melbourne, Australia. Sweden plays Japan in the quarterfinals on Friday.

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — The United States’ hold on the Women’s World Cup is over, and two-time champion Germany also exited the tournament. Olympic gold medalist Canada was bounced, and Marta and her Brazil team were knocked out before she had a chance to become the first player to score in six World Cups.

Yes, the heavyweights of women’s soccer have all been eliminated, and yes, it has created a wide-open World Cup.

