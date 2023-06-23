Rosters set for AUX Series Three

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Captains Rachel Garcia, Aubrey Leach and Jessi Warren selected their teams for the third and final series of the 2023 Athletes Unlimited AUX Softball season during Thursday morning’s draft.
Garcia’s gold team includes pitchers Odicci Alexander, Brooke Yanez and Peyton St. George and catchers Delanie Wisz (Garcia’s former UCLA teammate) and Sashel Palacios.
The Highland standout’s team also includes outfielders Victoria Hayward, Megan Wiggins and Haylie McCleney, middle infielders Anissa Urtez and Sis Bates, corner infielders Sam Fischer and Kelsey Stewart-Hunter and designated player Nadia Taylor.
Team Leach, wearing orange, includes pitchers Georgina Corrick, Mariah Mazon, Shannon Saile and Elizabeth Hightower, catchers Mia Davidson and Dejah Mulipola, designated player Danielle Gibson, outfielders Aliyah Andrews, Morgan Zerkle and Amanda Lorenz, corner infielders Lilli Piper and Sydney McKinney and middle infielder Abby Ramirez.
Team Warren, donning the blue uniforms, includes pitchers Aleshia Ocasio, Haylie Wagner, Carrie Eberle and Megan Faraimo, catchers Taylor Edwards and Jordan Roberts, outfielders Shannon Rhodes, Jazmyn Jackson and Nicole Mendes, middle infielders Andrea Filler and Caleigh Clifton, corner infielder Tori Vidales and designated player Courtney Gano.
The three squads open the final set of games on Saturday with a doubleheader. Team Warren faces Team Garcia at 10:30 a.m. on ESPN2, before squaring off with Team Leach at 1 p.m. on ESPN2.
