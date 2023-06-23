Rosters set for AUX Series Three

 Skip to main content
Highland grad Rachel Garcia will be the captain of the gold team when the third and final series of the Athletes Unlimited AUX Softball season begins on Saturday in Rosemont, Ill.

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Captains Rachel Garcia, Aubrey Leach and Jessi Warren selected their teams for the third and final series of the 2023 Athletes Unlimited AUX Softball season during Thursday morning’s draft. 

Garcia’s gold team includes pitchers Odicci Alexander, Brooke Yanez and Peyton St. George and catchers Delanie Wisz (Garcia’s former UCLA teammate) and Sashel Palacios.

