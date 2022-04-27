Rossmango qualifies for regionals

SOLVANG — The Antelope Valley College men’s golf team’s Derrick Rossmango qualified for the Southern California Regionals with a solid two round in the Western State Conference Tournament on Monday at Alisal River Golf Course.
“Derrick is very deserving of this opportunity and we’re excited to have him represent the college and our program,” AVC coach Brad Hazard said. “He displayed mental and physical toughness along with outstanding golf on a grueling day.”
Rossmango shot a 73 in the first round and followed it up with a 76 in the second round. He had four birdies in each round.
“I played great golf today considering I had never seen the course,” Rossmango said. “I definitely feel like I earned the spot. I finished the season fantastically, posting some of the best tournament golf rounds of my life. Can’t wait to represent AVC at regionals in a couple weeks!”
Regionals are on May 10 at Olivas Links Golf Course in Ventura.
The Marauders shot a team score of 421 in the first round with Andrew Sweitzer (79), Gabriel Castaneda (88) and Daniel Degeorge (89) contributing to the score.
AVC then shot its lowest team score of the season in the second round with a 416.
“Pleased with the individual improvement over the season and finishing with our best team score,” Hazard said.
Sweitzer finished with a 77 in the second round, followed by Degeorge (83) and Cody Conlin (86).
“Andrew has been battling injuries all season,” Hazard said. “Happy to see him step up and finish his freshman season on a positive note.”
Prep Baseball
California City 18, Desert 2 (5)
EDWARDS AFB — The California City baseball team used a 16-run second inning to defeat Desert 18-2 in five innings on Tuesday.
Henry Ramsey earned the victory after allowing one unearned run in three innings and Jeremiah Baker threw the final two innings, allowing one run and striking out five.
The Ravens (7-9, 2-6 High Desert League) had just one error in the game, something they have struggled with this season.
“We’re playing better ball,” Cal City coach Shane Moore said.
Ramsey and Baker both had two hits and Baker added three RBIs, while Jack Moore also picked up two hits.
Blake Moore and Andrew Fuentes recorded two hits and two RBIs apiece, while Joseph Contreras hit a double and drove in two runs.
The Ravens travel to Frazier Mountain today, while Desert plays at Kern Valley on Friday.
