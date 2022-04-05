Rossmango, AVC post best scores of season

SAN DIMAS — The Antelope Valley College men’s golf team posted its best score of the season with a 424 to finish seventh in the Western State Conference match on Monday at San Dimas Golf Course.
“Pleased to see the continued growth, but really needed our 4 and 5 spots to step up and contribute today,” AVC coach Brad Hazard said.
Derrick Rossmango led the Marauders with an even-par 72, his best score of the season, to finish sixth overall out of 48 players. His previous best was a 77. He was 1-under through the first 11 holes.
“Derrick’s been in a good groove lately playing with confidence and having fun on the course,” Hazard said. “Today he demonstrated that he has the ability to compete with some of the best players SoCal golf at this level has to offer.”
Andrew Sweitzer and Daniel Degeorge both shot 82 for AVC. It was Degeorge’s best round of the season.
“Nice to see him get results from the hard work he’s been putting in,” Hazard said.
The Marauders’ next match is on Monday at Bakersfield Country Club.
