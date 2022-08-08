Nationals Phillies Baseball

Associated Press

Former Phillies player Pete Rose walks onto the field for an alumni day event before a game between the Phillies and the Washington Nationals, Sunday, in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA — Pete Rose dismissed questions Sunday about his first appearance on the field in Philadelphia since the franchise scrapped 2017 plans to honor him because of a woman’s claim she had a sexual relationship with baseball’s hit king when she was a minor.

“It was 55 years ago, babe,” Rose told a female baseball writer for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

