Rosamond walks off against Desert Christian

ROSAMOND — The matchup between Desert Christian and Rosamond has turned out to be a competitive non-league rivalry between the two schools.
In fact, dating back to 2016 the Knights held a slim 3-2 advantage entering Friday afternoon’s matchup.
So when Aaron Wilson stepped to the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning and his team trailing by one run, he wanted to make sure that he evened the score, literally.
Wilson’s walk-off double to right field scored Richard Rivas and Bryce Segale, propelling the Roadrunners to a thrilling 8-7 victory over Desert Christian, at Rosamond High School.
“I was thinking, I gotta win it. I knew that if I got a solid, good hit, we’d win the game,” Wilson said following his heroics. “It feels really good. We needed this one. Seeing everyone flying around and happy, knowing I caused that is a great feeling.”
The victory is one Rosamond needed as it won just its second game of the season, improving its record to 2-7-1. The loss for the Knights (9-3) snapped their nine-game winning streak.
The Knights trailed, 6-5, entering the top of the sixth inning. Desert Christian, however, took the lead following back-to-back doubles by Chris Gonzales and Jacob Acosta. Acosta’s double scored Gonzales to tie the score 6-6. Jordan Barnes (2-for-4) then singled home Acosta giving Desert Christian a slim 7-6 lead.
The Roadrunners trailed by the same score entering their final at-bats. Desert Christian’s Jase Pfeil, who pitched the entire game, got the first out of the inning. Leadoff batter Rivas (2-for-3) was then hit by a Pfeil pitch. Seagle (3-for-4) then collected his third hit of the game, pushing Rivas to second base.
The Knights opted to walk Daniel Flores, who had doubled in his previous at-bat, to load the bases to get to Wilson. Wilson was 1-for-3 with a strikeout in his previous three plate appearances. Wilson took Pfeil’s pitch to right field, scoring Rivas and Segale, proving to be the game winner.
“I kind of felt disrespected, but not really because I wasn’t swinging the bat that well,” Wilson said. “This was just a great game all-around. We just have to keep everybody fired up for league. It’s just a great feeling right now; something I never could have imagined.”
Rosamond’s first four hitters — Rivas, Segale, Flores and Wilson — did all the damage and were a combined 9-for-20 with all the team’s RBIs. The rest of the lineup was a combined 0-for-15 against Pfeil.
The Roadrunners got to Pfeil early in the game taking a 2-0 lead following a double by Rivas, a single by Segale and an RBI single by Flores.
“This is one we needed. We have been gradually developing and it has taken the team this long to get confident,” Rosamond coach Charles Wallis said. “I thought we played well. The pitchers threw well and we were fortunate to keep it tight until the end. I think this will give us some momentum moving forward.”
The Knights got to starting pitcher Gavin Ament in third inning, by scoring five runs off the freshman pitcher. Oskar Medina and Gonzales singled, which was followed by a double by Acosta that scored Medina. Barnes then doubled home Gonzales and Acosta and Desert Christian took its first lead of the game, 3-2. John Helton scored Barnes on a single and Noah Bakewell doubled home Barnes as the Knights extended their lead to 5-2.
“Maybe we kind of overlooked them, but overall I thought we played well,” Acosta said. “That was just a great hit in the end and there was nothing we could do. We can definitely learn from this game and we’ll figure out things. I know we can bounce back from this loss. We just have to continue to work on different things in practice.”
The Knights’ momentum was short-lived as Rosamond rallied in the bottom half of the inning. Consecutive singles, followed by an error, loaded the bases for the Roadrunners. Wilson came up and his Texas League bloop single scored Rivas to trim the lead to 5-3. Segale scored on a wild pitch, and an error on the same play allowed Flores to score, which tied the game.
Rosamond’s Heriberto Ruiz came in to relieve Ament and slowed the vaunted Knights offense. Ruiz pitched 4⅓ innings, allowing just two runs, while striking out four and scattering five hits.
“We knew this was going to be a tough game. Rosamond has become one of our favorite rivals. The last couple of years we’ve gone toe-to-toe,” Desert Christian head coach Adam Zeko said. “Today, they just got the best of us. I thought we did great defensively and offensively. It was a great game to watch and we’ll learn from this.”
