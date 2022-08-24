Rosamond volleyball moves to 2-0

ROSAMOND — The Rosamond girls volleyball team won its second straight match to open the season with a 25-13, 25-8, 25-14 sweep of Littlerock on Tuesday at Rosamond High School.
The Roadrunners (2-0) recorded a team total 25 aces, led by Amber Jordan’s 11 and Kylee Eubanks-Hemme’s six.
Eubanks-Hemme led the team with eight kills, Kaedance Collette added four and Madison Moore picked up three kills.
Rosamond’s Samantha Hufford recorded eight assists and Reese Ullrich added six assists.
Alexy Finch picked up 19 digs and Aris Vargas added six digs for the Roadrunners, while Jordan and Moore each had a stuff block.
Rosamond plays Eastside at home on Thursday.
Littlerock dropped to 0-2 on the young season and is scheduled to play Desert at home on Thursday.
Hillcrest Christian 3, Desert Christian 1
THOUSAND OAKS — The Desert Christian girls volleyball team lost at Hillcrest Christian in four sets, 25-12, 25-13, 15-25, 25-17 on Tuesday.
Desert Christian setter Riley Wiser led the Knights with 11 assists, seven digs and four aces and outside hitter Abigail Williams finished with six kills, three digs and an ace.
