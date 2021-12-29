ARVIN — The Rosamond girls basketball team held on for a 54-53 overtime victory over Paraclete in the Arvin Tournament on Tuesday.
The Roadrunners (6-3) got in foul trouble early, which limited playing time for some of their starters.
Rosamond’s Carolina Alameda led all scorers with 12 points and filled in wherever she was needed.
“Carolina was asked to play each of the five positions during certain parts of the game and she shined,” Rosamond coach Justin Armstrong said. “Carolina is a highly intelligent player and it allows her to play any position when her team really needs it.”
Rihanna Williams and Kiley Perez each put in 11 points.
“Rihanna started off hot and was great down the stretch,” Armstrong said. “Freshman guard Kiley Perez seemed to get better as the game carried on. KP let her teammates do most of the damage in the first half but definitely found her groove in the second half where she scored all 11 of her points.”
Both teams continue in the tournament today. Rosamond will play Garces at 5 p.m.
Paraclete (4-6) moves into the consolation side of the bracket.
Boys Basketball
Rio Mesa 58,
Paraclete 47
VENTURA — The Paraclete boys basketball team couldn’t recover from an off-night of shooting in a 58-47 loss to Rio Mesa on Tuesday at the Ventura Kiwanis Tournament.
Paraclete coach Newton Chelette estimated his team missed at least 10 shots at the rim and threw back-to-back air balls on 3-point attempts.
“We just could not make a basket,” Chelette said. “It was one of those nights where nothing went in.”
The points scored was a new season low for the Spirits (13-4), who also set a season low with seven points in the first quarter.
Paraclete pulled within two points, 45-43, in the fourth quarter, but got outscored 14-4 to end the game.
“I was proud of our defensive effort,” Chelette said. “We only gave up 25 points in second half. We defended well in the second half, we just could not score.”
Mister Burnside led the Spirits with 11 points, while Dylan Cox followed with 10 points.
Paraclete plays Royal in the tournament today.
“We’ll bounce back,” Chelette said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.