Softball | CIF-CS Division 6 First Round | Rosamond 14, Mojave 0 (5)

Rosamond tops Mojave

Roadrunners punch ticket to CIF-CS 2nd round

ROSAMOND — The Rosamond softball team broke out with six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and defeated Mojave 14-0 in five innings on Tuesday in the first round of the CIF-Central Section Division 6 playoffs at Rosamond High.

The Roadrunners (12-10) scored three runs in the first inning, four in the second and one in the third to take an 8-0 lead.

