Rosamond tops Mojave

ROSAMOND — The Rosamond softball team broke out with six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and defeated Mojave 14-0 in five innings on Tuesday in the first round of the CIF-Central Section Division 6 playoffs at Rosamond High.
The Roadrunners (12-10) scored three runs in the first inning, four in the second and one in the third to take an 8-0 lead.
“They came out strong and they played like a team,” Rosamond coach Sophia Rico said. “Errors were minimal, which benefitted them.”
Rosamond got on the board first as Amber Conway drew a one-out walk in the bottom of the first inning, stole second and went to third on an error. Alysia Rico followed with an RBI triple and came home on Amber Hufford’s RBI single to left field.
Hufford stole second, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on a passed ball.
“They were aggressive on the bases,” Sophia Rico said. “We have a lot of speed this year, so it helps us on the bases.”
Then, the Roadrunners started bunting in the second inning, dropping three perfect bunts in the frame.
“Their bunts were pretty,” Sophia Rico said. “They were laying down their pretty bunts. I was happy over the bunts.”
Rosamond had three bunt singles and one sacrifice bunt in the game.
The Mustangs (6-7) threatened in the third inning, loading the bases with just one out.
Mojave’s Valerie Menchaca-Sandoval and Bernardina Sanchez led off the inning with back-to-back walks and advanced to third and second base, respectively, on a ground out.
With one out, Mojave’s Daisy Sanchez was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Rosamond then made a pitching change from starter Madison Moore to reliever Alexy Finch.
Finch got the next two batters to ground into fielder’s choices, the first for an out at home, and the Roadrunners got out of the inning unscathed.
Mojave picked up just two hits in the game, one by senior Melissa Sanchez to lead off the second inning and one by senior Khaleah Vercher to lead off the fifth inning.
“I had two seniors and my senior who played second base for me (Sanchez) she came out and didn’t know how to throw a ball,” Mojave coach Jake Mullenix said. “She got a hit and then my other senior got a hit, too. … So they all did pretty good.”
Evangelina Mendizabal pitched four innings for the Mustangs, allowing 14 runs, five earned, on 11 hits and six walks with three strikeouts.
“We tried,” Mullenix said.
The Mojave defense wasn’t always strong behind Mendizabal, but they did catch a runner stealing in the second inning.
Overall, Mullenix was proud of how the Mustangs came out to start the game.
“We had a good game until the fourth inning,” he said. “My girls were tired. We haven’t been able to practice, because our kids go to college courses at night. So, we might get one or two out for batting practice. We’ve had college courses and then people have been sick.”
Mojave finished second in the Hi-Lo League with a 5-3 record.
“We were a Cinderella team,” Mullenix said. “We weren’t expected to do anything in our league and we came in second in our league.”
Conway reached base in all four of her at-bats, finishing 2-for-3 with a walk and three runs. Two runs also came home when she reached on an error.
She played catcher in the game, which is a new position for her.
“I felt good, a little nervous, though, because it’s new to me,” Conway said. “It’s my first year ever trying catcher. It took like a few practices and then I had it down.”
Conway said she volunteered to play catcher when the starting catcher was injured.
“I just stepped up and told them I could do it,” she said.
Alysia Rico was 2-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and three runs scored, while Hufford finished 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs and Kylee Eubanks Hemme went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs.
Finch hit a two-run single, walked and scored a run for the Roadrunners, while Alexis Rico walked twice and scored a run, Madison Moore was 1-for-1 and Anjelica Ramirez finished 1-for-3 with three RBIs.
“Our hitting was a lot better today than it’s been, more contact,” Sophia Rico said.
Moore took the win in the circle, allowing just one hit, three walks and one hit batter with three strikeouts in 2.1 scoreless innings. Finch followed with 2.2 innings of relief, allowing just one hit and no walks with four strikeouts.
The Roadrunners finished third in the High Desert League with a 9-5 record.
“We’ve seen a lot of growth over the season,” Sophia Rico said. “They’re getting there.”
Rosamond, seeded No. 5 in Division 6, will play at No. 4 South Bakersfield on Thursday in the second round. South defeated Strathmore 15-5 in six innings on Tuesday.
“I think that we’re good and that we’re going to do great from here on out,” Conway said. “We just have to push and work as a team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.