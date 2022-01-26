ROSAMOND — The Rosamond girls soccer team defeated Frazier Mountain 5-0 in a High Desert League match on Tuesday.
After scoring four goals on Monday, Alexy Finch added three more against the Falcons (2-5, 0-4 HDL) for the Roadrunners (4-2-1, 4-1-1).
“Our team is really starting to click right now,” Rosamond coach Mark Notterman said. “Our whole team is playing as one unit, which is what we strive to do. We are fortunate that we have two very competent keepers and a solid back four. They move the ball where they need to and then give the pass to Finchy who finishes the job. Finchy has like 10 goals in our past three games and the assists come from everybody.”
Rosamond’s Summer Barnum added a goal of her own and Nissa Vasquez scored the first goal of her high school career.
“I’m really proud of Nissa for getting involved in the scoring today,” Notterman said. “She has played limited minutes as she has been dealing with an injury all season. Hopefully this is the start of something great for her.”
Vanessa Ponce picked up two assists for the Roadrunners, while Burgundy Davison and Kaya Cuellar added one assist apiece.
Kylee Eubanks-Hemme recorded three saves to earn the shutout victory.
The Roadrunners play at Bishop on Thursday in another HDL contest.
Knight 8, Littlerock 0
LITTLEROCK — The Knight girls soccer team defeated Littlerock 8-0 in a Golden League game on Thursday.
Junior Isabelle Pina led the Hawks (13-1-1, 10-0-1 GL) with two goals and two assists, while senior Evelyn Gonzalez also scored two goals with one assist.
Knight senior Araceli Lopez and freshman Sophia Herrera each had one goal and one assist, freshmen Anahi Mejia and Janel Zapata each scored one goal and senior Alondra Munguia and junior Vivian Martinez picked up one assist apiece.
The Hawks play host to Antelope Valley on Thursday, while the Lobos (4-11, 2-8) play at Eastside.
Boys Basketball
Rosamond 88, Frazier Mountain 22
LEBEC — Senior Garrett Kofahl and junior Aaron Blake both recorded double-doubles and the Rosamond boys basketball team cruised past Frazier Mountain 88-22 to remain undefeated on the season.
Kofahl scored 22 points with 12 rebounds, while Blake posted 11 points and 11 assists and senior Alex Gonzalez put in 16 points with five rebounds, four assists and five steals.
“Like last time, Frazier Mountain had no answer to our press defense,” Rosamond coach Brandon Tapia said. “We didn’t turn the ball over at all. It was a good offensive night.”
The Roadrunners (13-0, 6-0 High Desert League) pressed for the first half, but went to a 2-3 zone and a slower pace in the second half. Tapia said he rested most of his starters as the team was playing its second of five games this week.
Rosamond plays at Kern Valley today, at Bishop on Friday and plays host to California City on Saturday.
Windward 73, Paraclete 54
LOS ANGELES — The Paraclete boys basketball team fell to host Windward 73-54 in a Gold Coast League game on Tuesday.
The Spirits (13-8, 0-4 GCL) started the game strong and led by one, 31-30, at halftime. They padded that lead to six points in the third quarter, but then their luck changed.
“All of a sudden, we couldn’t make a basket,” Paraclete coach Newton Chelette said.
The Spirits scored just 12 points in the third quarter and 11 in the fourth as they were outscored 43-23 in the second half.
“The physical effort was there and (we) played hard, we just couldn’t make a shot in the second half,” Chelette said.
Mister Burnside led Paraclete with 18 points, while Dylan Cox and Amari Robinson added 13 apiece and Donavan Ware and Luke Cramer put in five points each.
Paraclete will play host to Brentwood on Friday.
Girls Basketball
Knight 57, Littlerock 13
LITTLEROCK — The Knight girls basketball team rebounded from a loss to Highland on Monday with a 57-13 victory over Littlerock on Tuesday.
Sophomore Amia Tate recorded a double-double of 21 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Hawks (8-7, 8-3 Golden League). She also added six assists and five steals.
Knight senior Blessing McBride followed with 19 points, eight rebounds, two assists, four steals and one block, while junior Demetria Johnson scored six points with 13 rebounds and three assists.
The Hawks play host to Antelope Valley on Thursday, while the Lobos (1-14, 1-9) play at Eastside.
Rosamond 64, Frazier Mountain 18
LEBEC — The Rosamond girls basketball team defeated Frazier Mountain 64-18 on Tuesday to stay undefeated in High Desert League play.
“It feels good to remain unbeaten in league play,” Rosamond coach Justin Armstrong said. “Unselfish basketball is helping our team build chemistry as we head deeper into the season.”
Sophomore Reese Ullrich scored a game-high 16 points, with two 3-pointers, to lead the Roadrunners (11-6, 5-0), while freshman Kiley Perez put in 14 points and seniors Melonie Martinez (three 3-pointers) and Carolina Alameda added 13 points apiece.
Rosamond plays at Kern Valley today for its third of five games this week.
