Rosamond tops Frazier Mountain in HDL

LEBEC — The Rosamond girls volleyball team kept its undefeated record intact by defeating host Frazier Mountain, 25-20, 23-25, 25-21, 25-22, in a High Desert League match on Thursday.
Senior Kylee Eubanks-Hemme led the Roadrunners (7-0, 2-0 HDL) with 10 kills and one ace, while senior Kaedance Collette added six kills and two blocks.
Rosamond seniors Madison Moore and Amber Jordan each had five kills and sophomore Kiley Perez added four kills and led the team with four aces.
Junior setter Reese Ullrich recorded 16 assists and added a stuff block and senior libero Alexy Finch picked up 44 digs.
“We had a hard time getting into the rhythm tonight,” Rosamond assistant coach Hannah McVey said. “But we pulled it out in the end. Last year’s team had a hard time with that.”
The Roadrunners will compete at the Mammoth Tournament today and Saturday before returning to league play against Bishop on Thursday.
California City 3, Desert 0
EDWARDS AFB — The California City girls volleyball team swept Desert, 25-16, 25-14, 25-21, in a High Desert League match on Thursday.
It was the first league victory for the Ravens (4-4, 1-1 HDL).
Cal City middle blocker Moon Boyd led the team with 12 kills and seven aces, while middle blocker Ceci Foster added three kills.
“Our middles were super good today,” Cal City coach Shane Moore said. “They combined for 15 kills and one error, so they played really well.”
Jasmine Haggins recorded five kills for the Ravens, while Makayla Haggins picked up 21 assists, three kills and four aces.
Moore said the team is still working on cutting down on hitting and service errors.
They will have a good opportunity to improve as they compete in the Mammoth Tournament today and Saturday.
