High School Sports Roundup

Rosamond tops Frazier Mountain in HDL

LEBEC — The Rosamond girls volleyball team kept its undefeated record intact by defeating host Frazier Mountain, 25-20, 23-25, 25-21, 25-22, in a High Desert League match on Thursday.

Senior Kylee Eubanks-Hemme led the Roadrunners (7-0, 2-0 HDL) with 10 kills and one ace, while senior Kaedance Collette added six kills and two blocks.

