Rosamond tops Desert for first win of season

ROSAMOND — After Rosamond head coach Alex Roy finished speaking to his team following its victory against Desert, Roy was doused with water by Austin Garrett and a couple of his teammates in probably the worst ever Gatorade shower in history.
No matter, though.
It was Roy’s first win as head coach of the Roadrunners and he earned it.
Rosamond capitalized off five turnovers by the Scorpions and made Roy a winner in his fifth head coaching game ever as the Roadrunners were dominant in the second half and ran away with a 36-22 victory over Desert on Homecoming Night at Rosamond High School.
“The monkey is off my back right now. It’s kind of a sigh of relief right now. Everything was clicking tonight, and I honestly don’t know what to feel; I’m still in game mode,” Roy said. “We finally put two halves together. I would have liked to finish better in the fourth quarter, though. We had a sloppy finish and we need a perfect finish.”
The Roadrunners (1-4, 1-1) outscored Desert, 23-8, in the second half after the Scorpions were clinging to a 14-13 lead at halftime.
Rosamond was led by its defense in the second half as it intercepted Desert (0-4, 0-2) quarterback Elijah Breen three times in the final two quarters, including two by Jordyn Bowers.
“My team did great on defense. We executed the game plan, but we still made a few mistakes,” said Bowers. “We were able to pull through. This will give us momentum moving forward. We showed what we can do when everyone gives 110 percent. I’m proud of the defense; I just wish we could have shut them out in the second half.”
Bowers was solid on defense and was the spark on offense as well. The junior tailback rushed for 172 yards on 16 carries, which included a 71-yard touchdown run in the third quarter when the Roadrunners faced a third and 29. That touchdown run gave Rosamond a 21-14 lead following the 2-point conversion.
It was definitely a running back-by-committee for Rosamond as 12 running backs combined for 362 yards rushing.
The Roadrunners had long touchdown runs with Bowers’ 71-yarder, a 64-yarder by Kaleb Baladez, which gave Rosamond a 28-14 lead, and Garrett’s 44-yarder, which sealed the victory. Garrett added a 1-yard touchdown run in the first half.
Despite three interceptions by Breen, he did toss three touchdown passes to his favorite target, Daran Rodgers. The Breen-to-Rodgers connection scored on plays of 29, 30 and 14 yards. Breen threw for 107 yards and rushed for 43 more.
“I know we could have done better. I know, personally, I could have made better decisions,” said Breen. “We’re coming along though, especially offensively. Tonight we played way better than we have in previous games.”
The Scorpions trailed 6-0, after the Roadrunners struck first following an 18-yard touchdown run by Shelby Boughner in the first quarter, but rallied to score 14 unanswered points on the Breen and Rodgers hookup in the second quarter. Rosamond responded just before halftime following Garrett’s touchdown run to trail by one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.