The Rosamond girls volleyball team opened its first season in two years with a 27-25, 25-16, 25-14 victory over Desert Christian on Monday.
Kylee Eubanks-Hemme and Amber Jordan each had three kills apiece for the Roadrunners (1-0), but it was serving that led the team.
Eubanks-Hemme led the squad with 11 of the team’s 25 aces, while Alexy Finch recorded six aces, Madison Moore contributed four aces and Amber Jordan added three aces.
“Serving is what made a difference for us in this match,” Rosamond coach Rebecca Eubanks said. “Once we started picking spots and serving aces, it gave our team momentum.”
Desert Christian captain Shelby Case picked up three kills, three digs and an ace to lead the Knights (0-1).
Desert Christian plays host to Lancaster on Thursday, while Rosamond faces Vasquez at home on Monday.
