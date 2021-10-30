Rosamond tops Cal City without coaches

CALIFORNIA CITY — The Rosamond football team defeated California City 52-14 without their head coach Alex Roy and the rest of the coaching staff on Thursday at Cal City High.
The coaches walked away from the program after a player they dismissed from the team was reinstated by the school board on Wednesday.
The Roadrunners instead were coached by assistant principal Ed Shevlin and soccer and tennis coach Mark Notterman on Thursday. The Rosamond players called their own plays during the game with a lineman playing quarterback.
Junior running back Jordyn Bowers scored three touchdowns with more than 100 rushing yards and also had two picks on defense for the Roadrunners.
Rosamond freshman Shelby Boughner also scored a touchdown.
The Roadrunners finished the regular season 2-5 overall and 2-2 in the High Desert League.
California City scored its most points in a game this season with 14 and finished the season 0-5 overall and 0-3 in league.
Highland 44, Knight 0
PALMDALE — The Highland football team won an undefeated Golden League title with a 44-0 victory over Knight at Highland High School on Friday.
Brandon Johnson scored three touchdowns for the Bulldogs (8-2, 7-0 GL), all three in the first half.
Johnson led off the game with a 65-yard rushing touchdown and a 5-yard run near the end of the first quarter. He scored an 8-yarder in the second quarter.
Highland’s Quillan Newsome scored two touchdowns of his own with a 9-yard run in the second quarter and a 12-yard run to cap the scoring in the third quarter.
JeSean Anthony also scored on a 30-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Justin Wyatt.
The Bulldogs converted three two-point conversions and were 2-for-3 on PATs.
Highland’s Eli Dagger recovered a fumble and Isaiah Jackson recovered a fumble forced by teammate Jason Walker.
The Hawks finished the regular season tied for second place with Palmdale with a 5-1 league record and 6-3 overall. The two teams did not play each other because of COVID protocols.
The CIF-Southern Section playoff brackets will be announced on Sunday.
Palmdale 63, Quartz Hill 20
PALMDALE — The Palmdale football team finished tied for second in Golden League play with a 63-20 rout of Quartz Hill on Friday.
The Falcons (6-3, 5-1 GL) share an identical record with Knight, as the two teams did not get a chance to play each other in the first game of the league season because of COVID protocols.
Anthony Woods scored four touchdowns for the Falcons on Friday. He had three in the first quarter alone with two 3-yard runs and a 25-yard run. Woods added a 2-yard score in the third quarter.
Palmdale’s Damario Jackson scored two touchdowns with runs of 49 and 7, while Kadin Newton rushed for a 45-yard score. The Falcons added a final rushing score in the fourth quarter.
Isaiah McIntyre recorded a pick-6 for the Falcons, running his interception back 44 yards with under a minute left in the first half.
Palmdale’s Dominic Cannon recorded two sacks and Amir Bastine had a fumble recovery.
Chalin Crawford scored two touchdowns for the Royals (4-4, 4-3) from 6 and 9 yards out. Ashtin Dupleasis added a 7-yard run in the fourth quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.