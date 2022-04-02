Rosamond tops Boron

ROSAMOND — The Rosamond baseball team got complacent with a nine-run lead against Boron on Friday at Rosamond High School.
The Roadrunners scored nine runs in the first four innings of a High Desert League game, only to watch Boron pull within two runs in the sixth.
Rosamond answered Boron’s rally, preserving its lead and adding insurance runs in an 11-7 Rosamond win.
The two teams entered the game in a three-way tie, along with Mammoth, for second place behind undefeated Bishop in the High Desert League. Rosamond (4-5-1, 3-1) remains tied for second with Mammoth and Boron (5-5, 2-2) drops to fourth.
“Defensively, we could have done a lot better,” Rosamond junior starting pitcher Daniel Flores said. “Offense started off hot and then settled down. Could have played a lot better.
“Very comfortable with the lead and then didn’t play as hard as we came out the first three innings, then just sat down in our seats.”
After Flores struck out two in the top of the first inning, Rosamond struck for four runs in the bottom half of the inning.
Rosamond senior leadoff batter Richard Rivas was hit by a pitch and later scored on an error. Sophomore Adrian Cruz followed with a single, Flores reached on an error and freshman Bryce Segale hit a two-run single. Senior Aaron Wilson hit a one-out, RBI single to give the Roadrunners a 4-0 lead.
“Came out strong. Towards the end we slipped up, but we finished strong too though,” said Wilson, a second-year varsity player. “It was a good last inning. We all thought it was over by then. We needed one more run to end it, but we just have to stay focused throughout the whole game.
“Can’t put them out of the game. You can’t put them out, but we have to stay in at the same time.”
Flores pitched out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the second inning, turning a 1-2-3 double play to end the inning.
Cruz led off the bottom of the second by drawing a walk and would score on a wild pitch. Flores followed with a single and scored on a double by Wilson.
Rivas led off the third with a walk and would later score on a wild pitch and Flores drew a one-out walk and scored on an error following the wild pitch that allowed Rivas to score, giving Rosamond an 8-0 lead. The Roadrunners would load the bases with one out later in the third, but did not score any more runs. Rosamond left the bases loaded in the first three innings.
Rivas led off the fourth inning with a double and scored on a single by Segale, giving the Roadrunners a 9-0 lead.
“Great for four innings and then we let off the gas, slowed down for the rest of the game,” Rosamond coach Charles Wallis said. “Boron really did well. They fought til the end, to their credit. They just did a really did good job in the second half of the game. You can’t let up. You can’t let up, especially against a team like Boron. We know every time we play them it’s a battle. It’s always like this, so I was kind of surprised where it was at. But we let them have an opportunity and they did exactly what they always do. They play us hard until the end, always. They’re a good baseball team. Good players on that team.”
Flores, Segale and Wilson each finished with two hits apiece for the Roadrunners.
Boron was able to get on the scoreboard in the fifth inning, as senior Michael Garcia led off the inning by reaching on an error and senior Rayden Singer hit a one-out single. With the bases loaded and two outs, junior Dylan Dadey hit a two-run single.
“I felt we played pretty good,” said Dadey, a three-year varsity player. “I think we really made a comeback there at the end. I think we just need to work on the simple things really more than anything, because simple things become big things. We just have to work on it and I think we’ll really come out of it a good ball team.
“It’s motivation and finally getting our bats together and hitting in the right spots we need to.”
The Bobcats pulled to within two runs, 9-7, with a five-run sixth inning.
Garcia hit a one-out single and scored on an error. Junior Milloy Martz reached on an error and Singer singled. Senior Jason Richardson drove in a run with a bunt, senior Braydon Job followed with a one-run double and Dadey hit a two-run home run over the center-field fence.
“Got off to a slow start,” Boron coach Austin Russell said. “I’m proud of them. This is the kind of group that doesn’t stop until the game is over with.
“It’s just their attitude and grit. The way they handle themselves. They’ve never really been a group to quit. I’ve coached them since they were little, in Little League. They’ve never really given up on anything until the ball game is over.”
Singer, Job and Dadey all had two hits apiece for the Bobcats.
Rosamond was able to add two insurance runs in the sixth inning, as Flores hit a ground-rule double with one out, Segale followed with a walk and senior Aidan Rakisits reached on a strike three, wild pitch to load the bases for Wilson, who drew a walk to force in a run.
“We’ve come a long way, a long way,” Wilson said. “I feel like we’re progressing every day. Every day at practice, we come out and have good practices and it shows in the game. It’s starting to show. It’s starting to pay off. All of our hard work is starting to pay off. We just need to keep it going throughout the year.”
Rosamond junior Michael Sanchez hit a sacrifice fly to center field that allowed Segale to tag from third and score.
“Overall, we’ve improved a lot over the season,” Flores said. “Our bats are going earlier and longer. A lot of improvement.
“Our energy says it all. We came in with high energy and scored a lot, then energy went lower and we didn’t score as much. Picked it up towards the end though.”
Flores retired the side in order in the seventh inning, with two strikeouts, including the final batter to end the game.
“I could have done better,” Flores said of his pitching. “That one home run got in my head that whole inning. I could have done a lot better, way better.”
Flores struck out eight batters in seven innings, giving up seven runs on eight hits, three walks and one hit batter.
“It probably wasn’t his best game, but the good thing is he didn’t quit when they got runs,” Wallis said. “He did not quit. He kept coming back and he finished strong. He finished with a strikeout at the end of the game. He finished strong, didn’t quit, didn’t give up. That’s the most important thing.”
Dadey entered the game in relief in the third inning and finished the game on the mound for the Bobcats, striking out six in 3.2 innings and giving up three runs on three hits and seven walks.
Rosamond plays at Kern Valley on Tuesday and will host Desert on Friday.
Boron will play at Frazier Mountain on Tuesday.
“Overall, I think we’re close. Close to clicking together in all honesty,” Dadey said. “We’re that close.
“We had a pretty tough upset loss against Mammoth not too long ago and it was the same thing. We’re right there. We just have to work on the things that we need to work on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.