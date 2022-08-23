 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
Girls Volleyball | Rosamond 3, Antelope Valley 0

Rosamond tops AV

Roadrunners sweep past Antelopes

  • 0

ROSAMOND — The Rosamond girls volleyball team used a balanced offensive attack to open its season in impressive fashion as it defeated Antelope Valley High, 25-10, 26-24, 25-20, Monday evening at Rosamond High School.

The game, which was rescheduled from last Tuesday, was moved to Rosamond High from AV High. It was the fourth match for the ’Lopes and the first for the Roadrunners. Rosamond will play three more matches this week.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.