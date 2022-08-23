Rosamond tops AV

ROSAMOND — The Rosamond girls volleyball team used a balanced offensive attack to open its season in impressive fashion as it defeated Antelope Valley High, 25-10, 26-24, 25-20, Monday evening at Rosamond High School.
The game, which was rescheduled from last Tuesday, was moved to Rosamond High from AV High. It was the fourth match for the ’Lopes and the first for the Roadrunners. Rosamond will play three more matches this week.
The Roadrunners came out like gang busters in the opening set, while AV High (1-3), only two sets from being undefeated before Monday, seemed to have stayed on the bus. Rosamond opened the match by winning eight of the first nine points. It extended the lead to 20-5 later in the set following a 7-0 run, which included four consecutive aces by Alexy Finch.
“At first, I was kind of nervous. As soon as I got in though I felt pretty good,” Rosamond’s Madison Moore said. “Defensively, we played well. Our communication could have been better. I think we need to work on our serve receive.
“But, overall, this was a good opening match for us. We’re a strong team and I think we’re going to have a really good season. Our hitting was really good today.”
The Roadrunners (1-0) shared the wealth offensively as Moore led her team with seven kills, while only playing a set and a half. Kylee Eubanks and Kaedance Collette each had six kills for Rosamond. Amber Jordan and Kiley Perez had four and three kills, respectively.
“This was my first match as captain and I didn’t want to let anyone down, so I was a little bit nervous,” Collette said. “I’m so proud of the way we played tonight. We had some ups and downs, but those are fixable items. We can only go up from here.
“We did have some communication errors. That’s the number one strength and weakness in volleyball. I liked what I saw from AV. They have really improved. I’ve definitely seen their growth.”
Another offensive weapon for the Roadrunners was their serves. Rosamond had 24 aces on the night, which gave the ’Lopes fits much of the match.
“It all begins with building each other’s trust and we lost that today,” AV High’s Jazzy Ureño said. “In our previous matches, we were able to communicate well, but tonight we had a lack of communication.
“We’re a great team, we just have to know it. We’ve played a lot of volleyball in the past five days so we were physically drained. I know we can bounce back from this.”
Following the letdown in the first set, the ’Lopes played more inspired volleyball in the final two. The second set went back-and-forth as the teams traded the first 28 points, neither team able to take control.
AV High was clinging to a 15-14 lead, before the Roadrunners reeled off six consecutive points to grab a 20-14 lead. Rosamond had set point, 24-19, but the ’Lopes showed their resiliency and evened the match 24-24 after staving off four set points. Two errors by AV High on the final two points sealed the set for Rosamond.
“We did well for our first game,” Eubanks said. “I think we had first-game jitters. There were a lot of good rallies from both teams
“At times, I think we lacked focus, but that’s something we’ll work out. We have three more games this week and we’ll continue to get better. I’m very pleased with the win tonight.”
The third set opened much like the first as the Roadrunners took an early 11-4 lead. Following another ace, Rosamond led 18-10 before AV High began to chip away. The ’Lopes won nine of the next 10 points to even the match, 19-19. The match was tied 20-20 before the Roadrunners put it away with two kills, two aces and an error by AV High on match point.
Kelly Guardado led the ’Lopes with two kills and added two aces, Yazmin Garcia Cabrales had two blocks and one kill and Leslie Godinez finished with four aces.
