Rosamond junior Rihanna Williams (top of the key) knocks down her fourth 3-pointer of the game against Antelope Valley as the buzzer sounded to end the second quarter on Thursday at Rosamond High. Williams scored a career-high 17 points and the Roadrunners won 54-11.

ROSAMOND — The Rosamond girls basketball team defeated Antelope Valley 54-11 for its first win of the young season on Thursday at Rosamond High.

Junior Rihanna Williams led the Roadrunners (1-1) with 17 points, including four 3-pointers.

