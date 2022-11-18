ROSAMOND — The Rosamond girls basketball team defeated Antelope Valley 54-11 for its first win of the young season on Thursday at Rosamond High.
Junior Rihanna Williams led the Roadrunners (1-1) with 17 points, including four 3-pointers.
“Veteran guard Rihanna Williams was our floor general tonight, the offense flowed through her and she looked to make sure everyone was touching the ball,” Rosamond coach Justin Armstrong said. “Even in doing so, she still had a career high of 17.”
Rosamond freshman Abigail Cardoza scored 11 points with three 3-pointers and freshman Sianna Fernandez-Hayes also recorded 11 points with one 3-pointer.
“The Roadrunners played with a ton of heart in the win,” Armstrong said. “We’ve been trying to improve our intensity and sharing of the ball, all of which we did well tonight. We look forward to seeing if we can bring that same energy Friday night.”
The Roadrunners play host to Palmdale at 5 p.m. tonight.
Glendale 49, Quartz Hill 45
QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill girls basketball team lost to Glendale 49-45 in a non-league game on Thursday at Quartz Hill High.
The Royals led 23-22 at halftime and 37-35 after three quarters, but were outscored 14-8 in the final frame.
Mandy Frozina led Quartz Hill (1-1) with 14 points, including all eight of the team’s points in the fourth quarter before she fouled out.
“They were a solid team, well-coached,” Quartz Hill coach Dean Miller said. “Losing is never enjoyable, but we became a better team today by playing them.”
Demi Green scored 13 points, including three 3-pointers, for the Royals, while Grace Faulk scored six points, Malaiyah Paulk recorded five points, Payton Wright put in three points and Savanna Arellano and Ariana Antunez added two points apiece.
Quartz Hill hosts Golden Valley at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Boys Basketball
Paraclete 75, Serrano 34
PHELAN — The Paraclete boys basketball team cruised to a 75-34 victory over host Serrano on Thursday at Serrano High School.
Mister Burnside led the Spirits (2-0) with 30 points, while Donovan Ware stepped up with 26 points and Devon Marshall recorded 10 assists.
“Everybody played, it was a great team effort,” Paraclete coach Newton Chelette said. “We really got at it defensively again. They shared the ball well. It was well-played.”
Paraclete’s Kris Horton scored six points followed by four points from both Aaron Williams and Napoleon Serna. Keon Tretasco and Ryan Brown both scored three points, DJ Phillips contributed two points and DeAndre Bennett and Darren Allen scored one point apiece.
The Spirits play at Palmdale on Monday and at Desert on Tuesday.
Men’s College Basketball
Mt. SAC 60, AVC 54
PASADENA — The Antelope Valley College men’s basketball team lost to Mount San Antonio College 60-54 in the Skip Robinson Classic on Thursday at Pasadena City College.
“Tough loss,” AVC coach John Taylor said. “Hit two 3s late to close their lead, but it was a defensive battle.”
Joshua Assiff led the Marauders (1-3) with a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds, while Evan Scott-Alexander scored 12 points with seven rebounds and Gerrod Franklin picked up 11 points and seven rebounds.
AVC plays LA Pierce at 5 p.m. today in the tournament.
