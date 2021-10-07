LEBEC — The Rosamond girls volleyball team defeated Frazier Mountain in straight sets on Tuesday night in a High Desert League match at Frazier Mountain High.
The Roadrunners (5-0) remained undefeated in league with the 25-16, 25-23, 25-15 victory.
Rosamond was led by junior outside hitter Kylee Eubanks-Hemme, who had 10 kills and five aces offensively, and 12 serve receive passes, five digs and an assisted block defensively.
Rosamond middle blocker Amber Jordan added eight kills and an ace, middle blocker Kaedance Collette had eight kills and four blocks and sophomore setter Reese Ullrich helped the Rosamond offense with an ace and 23 assists. Junior libero Alexy Finch had 17 digs and 15 serve receive passes.
“Our team played a well rounded match tonight against Frazier Mountain,” Rosamond head coach Rebecca Eubanks said. “Tonight our whole volleyball game came together and everyone contributed. It was a great team win.”
Rosamond was scheduled to play at Bishop on Wednesday and will host Bishop on Thursday.
