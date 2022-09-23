Rosamond sweeps past Desert

ROSAMOND — The Rosamond girls volleyball team defeated Desert 25-10, 25-8, 26-24 for another High Desert League victory on Thursday at Rosamond High.
The Roadrunners (16-8-1, 5-1 HDL) had another balanced team attack against the Scorpions as Amber Jordan led the squad with six kills, followed by Madison Moore with five, Kylee Eubanks-Hemme and Kaedance Collette each collected four and Kiley Perez added three.
Rosamond also had 19 services aces led by Alexy Finch’s six. Jordan and Sammantha Hufford recorded three aces apiece, while Reese Ullrich, Eubanks-Hemme and Moore picked up two apiece.
Collette also recorded two blocks and Jordan had one block.
Finch also led the team with 14 digs, Perez chipped in eight and Eubanks-Hemme added four.
The Roadrunners play host to Mammoth on Tuesday. The Huskies are currently undefeated in league play with a 5-0 record.
California City 3, Kern Valley 0
CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City girls volleyball team rebounded from a tough loss on Tuesday with a 25-11, 25-10, 25-14 victory over Kern Valley on Thursday.
“I was pretty proud of my girls,” Cal City coach Shane Moore said. “They did a good job responding to their effort on Tuesday.”
Moon Boyd and Ceci Foster led the offensive attack for the Ravens (12-12, 3-3 HDL), combining for 19 kills and just one error.
“They just kept attacking, kept attacking and wore Kern Valley down,” Moore said of his team.
Boyd picked up 11 kills and had three service aces.
“She really served great tonight,” Moore said. “Kern Valley really struggled with her serve.”
Foster recorded eight kills, while Marai Guinyard picked up 19 digs and Makayla Haggins collected 23 assists and five digs.
“I think they’re poised to start playing some really good volleyball,” Moore said. “I really like how our middle attack is right now.”
Cal City plays at Boron on Tuesday and at Rosamond next Thursday. The Ravens and Roadrunners played a five-setter in their last league match and a three-setter in the Cal City Volleyball Tournament last weekend.
PALMDALE — The Highland girls tennis team defeated Palmdale 15-3 on Thursday, to bounce back from Tuesday’s loss to Lancaster.
The Bulldogs (4-1, 3-1 Golden League) swept all nine doubles sets.
The No. 1 doubles team of Ariana Valiente and Melody Melendez swept 6-3, 6-0, 6-0 for Highland, while No. 2 Giselle Reyes and Isabel Ortiz won 6-1, 6-0, 6-2. No. 3 Sara Flores and Luna Mendez won two 6-1 sets, before being substituted out by Sierra Moses and Diana Henriquez, who also picked up a 6-1 victory.
Sarahi Castro won all three points for the Falcons (3-1 GL), sweeping her sets, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4, at No. 1 singles.
Highland No. 1 singles player Isabella Bravo and No. 2 Alondra Jimenez both won two sets with identical scores, 6-0, 6-1, while No. 3 Annalyn Orlanda won a 6-0 set and won by a set by forfeit.
Highland plays another big match at Quartz Hill on Tuesday, while Palmdale will play Lancaster at AVC.
The Bulldogs defeated Quartz Hill for the first time last season, winning both matches against the Royals to win their first Golden League title and halt Quartz Hill’s 32-year reign at the top.
