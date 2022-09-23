 Skip to main content
High School Sports Roundup

Rosamond sweeps past Desert

ROSAMOND — The Rosamond girls volleyball team defeated Desert 25-10, 25-8, 26-24 for another High Desert League victory on Thursday at Rosamond High.

The Roadrunners (16-8-1, 5-1 HDL) had another balanced team attack against the Scorpions as Amber Jordan led the squad with six kills, followed by Madison Moore with five, Kylee Eubanks-Hemme and Kaedance Collette each collected four and Kiley Perez added three.

